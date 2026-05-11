First ASC-Certified Feed Mills in Venezuela

Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) continues to see building global momentum for its Feed Certification Programme, with the first two ASC-certified feed mills in Venezuela.

Agropecuaria Nivar became the country’s first ASC-certified feed mill, quickly followed by Proporca who achieved certification soon after – both producing shrimp feed.

This milestone signals growing demand for more sustainable aquafeed in the region, with Venezuelan feed mills now certified to supply ASC-conforming feed and marking further progress for Latin America, a key hub in the global shrimp supply chain.

More than 130 feed mills are now in the ASC Feed Programme worldwide. With ASC-certified farms required to use ASC-conforming feed, expanding supply is critical to enabling the continued growth of responsible aquaculture.

Marcos Moya, Outreach Lead at ASC, said, “We congratulate both Agropecuaria Nivar and Proporca for achieving ASC Feed Certification. By choosing the most robust and transparent certification in aquafeed manufacturing, they demonstrate their commitment to environmental and social responsibility.”

A representative from Agropecuaria Nivar added, “For Grupo Nivar, ASC Feed Mill certification represents validation of our commitment to responsible feed production, product traceability, and aquaculture sustainability. This achievement reinforces our vision of adding value to our customers and to the development of the aquaculture sector in Venezuela.”

Proporca’s spokesperson concluded, “Achieving certification under the ASC Feed Standard is a source of great pride and a milestone that goes beyond operational excellence. This international recognition validates our commitment to producing aquaculture feed in line with the most stringent standards of traceability, environmental responsibility and social commitment. It’s a key step in our growth strategy.”

“By aligning with world-class standards, we not only strengthen the trust of our business partners but also ensure that the shrimp industry has access to inputs that support its own certification and long-term sustainability. This achievement reaffirms our vision: to lead with quality, act with transparency, and produce responsibly for the future of food.”

Momentum is building in the region: two additional feed mills in Venezuela are already in audit for ASC Feed Certification.

About the ASC Feed Standard

The ASC Feed Standard is the first of its kind to set binding global requirements for all feed ingredients – from fishmeal and fish oil to plant-based ingredients such as soy, palm oil, and wheat. Companies must demonstrate that these are sourced from responsibly managed fisheries or sustainable agricultural sources.

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)

The ASC label on pack showcases ASC-certified farms and feed mills — impact-focused and transparent operations delivering measurable and verifiable change. They meet science-based, rigorous requirements that foster accountability and trust across the seafood value chain, from feed ingredients to farm to fork.

ASC is an independent non-profit organisation setting the global standard for responsible farmed seafood. Our comprehensive environmental and social requirements drive continuous improvement in aquaculture practices.

ASC is advancing the leading certification programme for responsible farmed seafood, partnering to increase demand for ASC-labelled products, and championing innovation through industry collaboration.

Find out more: www.asc-aqua.org