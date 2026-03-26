IKRAA CAVIAR Introduces Luxury Caviar Cart Experience for Private Events

NEW YORK — Boutique caviar company IKRAA CAVIAR is proud to debut its signature Caviar Cart experience, bringing modern luxury and interactive tasting to private events across the United States.

Founded and led by Anna Dozortsev and her husband Arty Dozortsev, IKRAA CAVIAR offers both interactive and stationary caviar services designed to elevate any gathering. Guests can enjoy premium caviar selections through two distinct formats:

Interactive Service: A trained attendant wearing IKRAA’s signature caviar belt provides personalized tastings, creating a dynamic and engaging culinary experience.

A trained attendant wearing IKRAA’s signature caviar belt provides personalized tastings, creating a dynamic and engaging culinary experience. Stationary Service: The brand’s elegant Caviar Cart showcases curated caviar varieties in a refined, visually striking presentation.

IKRAA CAVIAR carries a deep family legacy. Arty’s father, Eugene Dozortsev, was once the largest importer of Russian caviar, holding the highest CITES allocations for Russian caviar imports. Beginning in the 1980s, Eugene was among the first entrepreneurs to travel to Russia to secure premium caviar for export, ultimately shaping the U.S. caviar market over the following two decades.

Today, Anna and Arty bring their combined backgrounds in fashion, real estate, and luxury brand development to IKRAA CAVIAR. Anna, a former fashion model and real estate professional, serves as President, while Arty draws on years of experience building and marketing liquor brands under Dozortsev & Sons.

Committed to sustainability and excellence, IKRAA CAVIAR sources premium caviar from Europe and Asia, reflecting the evolution of the global caviar market. Their offerings include Imperial Osetra, Kaluga Premium, Golden Osetra, Signature Reserve, and Beluga Hybrid.

IKRAA CAVIAR provides overnight shipping nationwide, along with same‑day delivery in New York City and the Hamptons, ensuring customers can enjoy the brand’s exceptional products with ease and convenience.