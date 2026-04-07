Coast Guard Cutter Waesche Seizes Over $65,000 in Unreported Pollock Roe in Dutch Harbor

JUNEAU, Alaska – The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751) seized approximately 5.4 metric tons of unreported pollock roe, valued at over $65,000, after uncovering significant violations of federal fishing regulations aboard the catcher-processor vessel Northern Eagle.

The boarding occurred approximately 15 nautical miles north of Dutch Harbor on March 26. It was initiated based on reasonable suspicion of a significant Living Marine Resources (LMR) violation, following a pre-boarding audit by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement (OLE), which revealed major discrepancies between the vessel’s production reports and electronic logbook.

During the boarding, the Waesche’s team obtained the vessel’s logs. After further analysis, NOAA Fisheries OLE confirmed that the vessel recorded less catch in its logbook than the vessel’s reported production weight. The production weight exceeded its reported catch weight by 1,223 metric tons.

“The integrity of fisheries data is paramount for the sustainability of our nation’s living marine resources,” said Capt. Tyson Scofield, commanding officer of the Waesche. “This seizure highlights the Coast Guard’s commitment to enforcing federal law with our partner agencies to ensure a level playing field for all fishermen who follow the rules. I am extremely proud of the Waeschecrew’s dedication and perseverance to complete this multi-day operation.”

The investigation also uncovered evidence from a previous voyage indicating the underreporting and offload of approximately 12.4 metric tons of pollock roe, valued at an estimated $150,000.

“As a cooperative enforcement partner, we collaborate closely with the Coast Guard to identify and address suspected and known violations at sea,” said Benjamin Cheeseman, assistant director of NOAA Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement, Alaska Division. “The Coast Guard’s support was key to uncovering these violations on the water where they occurred, and our partnership remains essential to protecting our nation from those who break the law.”

At the request of NOAA Fisheries OLE, Waesche ‘s boarding team remained with the Northern Eagle as it transited to Dutch Harbor. They observed the offload and documented 11,524 boxes of pollock roe, which was 241 boxes more than the 11,283 declared in the vessel’s production report.

Following the discovery, Rear Adm. Bob Little, the Coast Guard Arctic District commander, authorized the seizure of the unreported product. The seized pollock roe has been secured in a cold storage facility in Dutch Harbor.

The Coast Guard will work with NOAA Fisheries OLE for further investigation and potential prosecution.