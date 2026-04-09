MasterChef Indonesia Season 13 Finale Highlights Alaska Seafood on March 15, 2026: Alaska seafood took center stage at the grand finale of MasterChef Indonesia Season 13, spotlighting the quality and versatility of Alaska’s wild-caught seafood on one of the country’s most popular cooking shows.

Through the Alaska Seafood Challenge, ASMI presented a range of wild-caught species including sockeye, coho, and keta salmon, sablefish, Alaska pollock, yellowfin sole, and halibut. Finalists were challenged to select from these premium ingredients and craft dishes to showcase their culinary expertise.

U.S. Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, Luke J. Lindberg, appeared as a guest judge, emphasizing the responsible management of Alaska’s fisheries and the global value of Alaska seafood.

To read more, please visit Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute.