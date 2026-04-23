Growing a Greener Future With Publix’s Ongoing Commitment to Sustainability

LAKELAND, Fla. — As part of its commitment to environmental stewardship, Publix continues to build on year‑round sustainability initiatives that bring associates, customers and communities together to care for the planet.

With Earth Day and Arbor Day both this week, Publix is placing extra focus on the environment through its companywide volunteer effort and a donation campaign at the register.

“Sustainability continues to be a core part of who we are at Publix and ties to our mission of being responsible citizens in our communities,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy. “I’m proud of each associate donating their time to volunteer during Publix Serves Week. And our Good Together environmental campaign makes it easy for customers and associates to join the effort in completing meaningful environmental projects in our communities.”

Involved as responsible community members

Nearly 8,000 associates in the company’s eight-state operating area are volunteering for more than 160 projects during the spring Publix Serves Week. Volunteers work on projects — such as park cleanups and tree plantings — with organizations focused on environmental sustainability.

Doing good together for the environment

Publix associates and customers can get involved by contributing to the Good Together environmental campaign. Donations can be made at checkout through April 26.

In Florida, donations help the National Park Foundation and FORCE BLUE protect Florida’s waterways and coastlines. In Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, funds raised will help the Arbor Day Foundation plant trees to rebuild forests in those states. Since the campaign began in 2024, Publix associates and customers have raised nearly $5 million to help these organizations.

Supporting sustainable seafood

Along with our fundraising and volunteer efforts this week, offering customers sustainable seafood options remains a year-round priority at Publix. Through a collaboration with the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP), the company has taken that commitment even further by funding projects that support sustainable fishing practices around the world.

Publix is also committed to providing customers with the information they need to make informed seafood-buying decisions. By using product labels and sustainability icons, customers can learn where their seafood comes from and whether it’s considered sustainably sourced.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 260,000 associates, currently operates 1,433 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 28 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.