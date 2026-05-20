Pacific Dream Seafoods Breaks Ground on New Burlington Facility

Chad Fisher Construction begins design-build seafood processing and cold storage facility in Burlington, WA

BURLINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES — Pacific Dream Seafoods is moving forward with construction of a new seafood processing and cold storage facility in Burlington, WA. The project will significantly increase the company’s production and storage capacity, supporting regional growth in Skagit Valley and beyond with increased demand for high-quality seafood products.

The new 61,000-square-foot facility will be built by Chad Fisher Construction (CFC) and will include:

● Modern seafood processing areas

● Expanded freezer and cooler storage room

● Blast freezers and an ice room

● Two levels of office space for staff

● Covered loading dock for shipping and receiving goods

The project is expected to be completed mid-year 2027 and will be a landmark for seafood processing and cold storage in Skagit County.

“Pacific Dream Seafoods has been a trusted name in the Northwest’s seafood industry for years, and this new facility will give them the room and resources to keep growing and thriving,” said Duke Fisher, Owner of Chad Fisher Construction. “We’re excited to be part of a project that not only strengthens their business, but also brings jobs and long-term benefits to Burlington and all of Skagit County.”

The facility is being developed on a six-acre site, with Chad Fisher Construction serving as general contractor. Key project partners include Underwood & Associates (Architect), Ravnik and Associates (Civil Engineer), Lisser and Associates (Surveyor), Nordic Temperature Control (Mechanical), and Primac Electric (Electrical).

About Chad Fisher Construction

Chad Fisher Construction is a family-owned commercial construction firm based in Burlington, WA, specializing in design-build, engineering, and project management services. With more than 40 years of experience serving clients across the Pacific Northwest, CFC is committed to delivering high-quality construction with integrity and exceptional craftsmanship. Visit www.cfisherconstruction.com.