National Fisheries Institute Applauds Confirmation of USTR’s New Chief Agriculture Negotiator

Reston, VA – The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) applauds the confirmation of Dr. Julie Callahan as the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) chief agriculture negotiator.

Ambassador Callahan has a long and stellar record of supporting science-based trade rules and with a decade at USTR already under her belt she knows the importance of a global market when it comes to food.

Seafood, farmed and wild, is the most globally traded food commodity on the planet providing protein for billions and driving economies. With her focus and expertise, we are pleased to have a true partner at USTR.

