A Milestone for Argentine Fisheries: Offshore Argentinian Red Shrimp Achieves Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) Certification

The offshore component of the Argentine red shrimp fishery has obtained certification under the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) Standard, recognizing its compliance with the highest international standards for environmental sustainability in fisheries.

This achievement builds on the certification obtained in March 2025 by the onshore portion of the fishery, marking a significant step forward toward the comprehensive sustainable management of one of Argentina’s most important fishery resources. The offshore fishery represents the largest fleet in the sector and is made up of a client group comprising 34 companies, reflecting the industry’s collective and coordinated effort.

The red shrimp fishing season mainly begins between April and May and extends until September or October each year. In 2024 alone, the fishery reported catches exceeding 139,000 tonnes, underscoring its economic and productive importance both nationally and internationally.

To read more, please visit MSC.