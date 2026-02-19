Nova Scotia Aquaculture Review Board Approves Expansion of Liverpool Bay Salmon Farm 

Bridgewater, N.S. – Kelly Cove Salmon Ltd. (Kelly Cove) welcomes the Nova Scotia Aquaculture Review Board’s (ARB) decision approving the lease boundary amendment and expansion for salmon farm AQ#1205, located offshore from Coffin Island in Liverpool Bay.

Kelly Cove has operated the farm since 2011 in compliance with the government’s Environmental Monitoring Program. The approval allows Kelly Cove to add 6 cages to the site for the culture of Atlantic salmon bringing the total number of cages to 20.

“The week-long ARB public hearing in October was rigorous and brought together input from multiple stakeholders and intervenors,” said Joel Richardson, Vice President of Public Relations for Cooke Aquaculture Inc., parent company of Kelly Cove. “We appreciate that the Board allowed the time necessary for everyone to make presentations, ask questions and gain an understanding of how our aquaculture farming works.”

As part of the hearing, Kelly Cove exhibited this video about our Liverpool Bay operations: https://youtu.be/M4Ux3nXUUxk

In its decision, the ARB concluded that it is satisfied that there will be no negative, or any, impact of this amendment on any of the statutory conditions. The ARB further concluded:

– The re-drawing of the boundary to encompass the infrastructure, as well as adding six new cages, represents the optimum use of marine resources, in that the site will be used to efficiently produce thousands of kilograms of food.

– This farm makes a genuine contribution to community and Provincial economic development.

– The existing farm does not cause significant negative impacts to other fishery activities in Liverpool Bay.

– The oceanographic and biophysical characteristics of the public waters surrounding the proposed aquacultural operation are suitable for salmon aquaculture.

– The proposed expansion will not have a negative impact on the other users of the public waters surrounding the proposed aquacultural operation.

– There is no significant impact on the public right of navigation.

– The proposed expansion will not have any significant impact on the local wild salmon population and the existing farm has not had a significant impact since coming into operation in 2011.

Kelly Cove plans to install new, state-of-the-art cages, containment nets and underwater smart-farming technology which includes an integrated suite of advanced digital tools, sensors, robotics, and AI-driven systems designed to monitor fish farming in real-time. These green technologies aim to enhance operational efficiency and optimize fish welfare while promoting overall sustainability.

Quotes:

“Being able to live and work in the community where I was born and raised means a great deal to me and my family. I’m proud of the work we do at the Coffin Island site and know we can grow the farm responsibly and sustainably. I’m glad the ARB relied on sound science and the real facts about modern aquaculture when making its decision.”

— Chad Schrader, Site Manager at the Coffin Island Salmon Farm

“Our members are very pleased to see the salmon farm expansion approval. As sea farmers, we are focused on providing sustainable meals grown right here at home. Supporting and encouraging growth in our resource sectors strengthens rural and urban parts of our province. We look forward to future ARB decisions that will help guide investment within the aquaculture sector, and our province.”

— Jeff Bishop, Executive Director, Aquaculture Association of Nova Scotia

“Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters applauds the approval decision by the Nova Scotia Aquaculture Review Board to enable the Liverpool salmon farm expansion. With continued export market demand for nutritious food protein, the seafood sector is building prosperity for Nova Scotians and aquaculture plays a vital role.”

— Michel Raymond, Vice President, Nova Scotia Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

Cooke’s core purpose is ‘To cultivate the ocean with care, nourish the world, provide for our families, and build stronger communities’.