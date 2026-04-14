Canada’s Nature Strategy Renews Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative to Protect and Rebuild Wild Pacific Salmon Populations

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC – Wild Pacific salmon are central to the cultural, social, and economic fabric of British Columbia and Yukon. They are a lifeforce for ecosystems, a foundation for coastal and inland communities, and a species of deep significance to Indigenous Peoples. Yet wild Pacific salmon face increasing pressures from climate change, habitat loss, pollution, and compounding cumulative effects. Protecting and restoring these iconic species is essential to safeguarding Canada’s lands and waters for generations to come.

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, announced $412.9 million over five years to renew the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative (PSSI). The renewed PSSI will build on the successes achieved since the initiative first launched in 2021, enabling continued collaboration with Indigenous Peoples, provincial and territorial governments, harvesters, stewardship partners, environmental organizations, academia, and communities across the West Coast. These partnerships have been central to the progress made to conserve and restore critical salmon habitat, combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fisheries in the North Pacific, modernizing and retrofitting over 70 hatchery facilities, and the construction of three new hatcheries which will support rebuilding of stocks of conservation concern.

The PSSI will enable continued protection and recovery of wild Pacific salmon stocks of greatest conservation concern. It will also strengthen science and monitoring, enable essential habitat restoration, modernize salmon fisheries, and expand collaboration with partners. Addressing the decline of Pacific salmon is not something DFO can do alone; it requires the collective energy of governments, First Nations, the scientific and academic communities, and local stewardship groups working together to share their experience and take action.

Funded through A Force of Nature: Canada’s Strategy to Protect Nature, the renewed PSSI brings total Government of Canada funding to protect and restore pacific salmon to nearly $1.1 billion over ten years – an unprecedented level of support for these vital species and the communities that depend on them.

The Government of Canada will continue working closely with First Nations and Indigenous organizations, provincial and territorial governments, local communities, industry, and conservation organizations to advance shared priorities for wild Pacific salmon recovery and long-term sustainability. By working together, we can provide ecosystem, cultural, social and economic benefits for coastal communities and all Canadians.

Quotes

“The first phase of the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative has shown what is possible when we work together. Through collaboration and strong partnerships, we have restored essential salmon habitat, modernized and expanded hatchery programs, improved fishery management practices, and advanced new approaches to protect vulnerable salmon stocks. But the challenges facing wild Pacific salmon are far from over. Through the renewed PSSI, our government is committing to the next chapter of this work–one grounded in science, guided by Indigenous leadership, and driven by the shared responsibility to protect salmon for generations to come.”

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

“Pacific Salmon are not just important to the Yukon – they are fundamental. The first round of the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative laid a strong foundation for salmon recovery in the Yukon, and its renewal is both necessary and welcome. Today’s investment reinforces the urgency of decisive action to protect salmon populations and the watersheds they depend on to ensure a thriving future for Yukon salmon.”

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for Yukon

“Pacific salmon are foundational species to life in coastal British Columbia and for innumerable communities along their migratory rivers and streams. For many Canadians, wild Pacific salmon represent a vital connection to nature and a critical part of the network of ecosystems we all depend on. That’s why we’re continuing to invest in Pacific salmon, for today and for future generations. Today’s continued Investment in the PSSI signals a deep commitment to rebuilding and sustaining wild Pacific salmon species, building on the success of the program to date – investing in our hatcheries, conserving and protecting wild salmon habitat, and working with Indigenous partners. As a former Minister at DFO who was directly involved in establishing funding for salmon enhancement, I am very pleased to see the PSSI renewed and look forward to the very positive results of this ongoing commitment to wild Pacific salmon.”

The Hon. Jonathan Wilkinson, MP North Vancouver–Capilano

“Canada’s Nature Strategy reflects the scale of action needed to protect our ecosystems and rebuild key species like Pacific salmon. Through the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative, we are investing an additional $412 million to restore habitat, strengthen science-based management, and support Indigenous and community-led stewardship. This brings our total investment in wild Pacific salmon recovery to over $1 billion over ten years. We are already seeing stocks begin to rebound, and this new funding will help secure the long-term recovery of salmon in British Columbia.”

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country

Quick Facts

Over the past five years, Phase 1 of PSSI has supported over 443 partners to restore 15.7 million m² of wild Pacific salmon habitat.

Work under PSSI involves partnerships with more than 40 First Nations and Indigenous organizations, who have collaborated on 60+ Indigenous Harvest Transformation projects, advancing selective fishing methods and improving monitoring.

PSSI investments have supported new conservation capacity at hatcheries, including retrofits to more than 70 existing hatcheries, and funding to maintain and operate more than 100 partner-run hatcheries.

Much work remains: 43 designatable units of wild Pacific salmon have been assessed as at-risk by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada: 24 as endangered, 10 as threatened, and 9 as special concern.

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