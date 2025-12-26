Decline in Norwegian Seafood Exports in October Despite Record Salmon Performance

Norway exported seafood worth NOK 18.3 billion in October. This is a decrease of NOK 122 million, or 1 per cent, compared with the same month last year. Despite the decline, October was the second highest month for Norwegian seafood exports.

“The main reason for the decline in the value of seafood exports in October was a sharp fall in the export volume of mackerel and herring. Most other major species saw an increase in value in October. For salmon, there was an export record for a single month, both in terms of volume and value, in addition to an increase in value for cod, trout, saithe and haddock,” says Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Slower growth in exports to the USA



The largest markets for Norwegian seafood exports in October were Poland, the USA and the Netherlands.

