Tri-Union Seafoods Identifies Additional Quantities of Recalled Genova Tuna at Limited Retailers Due to Inadvertent Distribution of Previously Recalled Product

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Tri-Union Seafoods is cautioning consumers that a third-party distributor inadvertently released quarantined product that was associated to a February 2025 recall. The initial voluntary recall was conducted following notification from our supplier that the “easy open” pull tab can lid on limited products had a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

This current recall was initiated after Tri-Union Seafoods discovered that quarantined cases, associated with the initial recall, were inadvertently shipped by a third-party distributor. The impacted products were distributed to limited retail stores as follows:

Meijer – Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin

Giant Foods – Maryland and Virginia

Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions – California

Recalled products include specific can codes and Best if Used By dates indicated on the bottom of the cans, and UPC numbers listed below:

Description UPC Can Code Best if Used By Date Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack 4800073265 S84N D2L 1/21/2028 S84N D3L 1/24/2028 Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz 4800013275 S88N D1M 1/17/2028

Consumers should not use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled. Consumers feeling unwell should seek immediate medical attention.