Tri-Union Seafoods Identifies Additional Quantities of Recalled Genova Tuna at Limited Retailers Due to Inadvertent Distribution of Previously Recalled Product
January 21, 2026 | 2 min to read
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Tri-Union Seafoods is cautioning consumers that a third-party distributor inadvertently released quarantined product that was associated to a February 2025 recall. The initial voluntary recall was conducted following notification from our supplier that the “easy open” pull tab can lid on limited products had a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.
This current recall was initiated after Tri-Union Seafoods discovered that quarantined cases, associated with the initial recall, were inadvertently shipped by a third-party distributor. The impacted products were distributed to limited retail stores as follows:
- Meijer – Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin
- Giant Foods – Maryland and Virginia
- Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions – California
Recalled products include specific can codes and Best if Used By dates indicated on the bottom of the cans, and UPC numbers listed below:
|Description
|UPC
|Can Code
|Best if Used By Date
|Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack
|4800073265
|S84N D2L
|1/21/2028
|S84N D3L
|1/24/2028
|Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz
|4800013275
|S88N D1M
|1/17/2028
Consumers should not use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled. Consumers feeling unwell should seek immediate medical attention.
If you have a recalled tuna can, please return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, throw it away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product. Consumers can contact Tri-Union Seafoods at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or 833-374-0171, if they have any questions or to request replacement product. The toll-free number hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.