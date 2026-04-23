Canada Diversifies Seafood Exports with Strong Showing at Seafood Expo Global 2026 

BARCELONA, Spain – Canada remains committed to strengthening and promoting Canadian fish and seafood abroad while pursuing new opportunities and expanding markets to support the growth and diversification of Canada’s fish and seafood sector.

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, attended Seafood Expo Global (SEG) 2026 in Barcelona, Spain from April 21-23, where she met with Canadian exporters, European buyers, and senior counterparts from Spain, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. These meetings highlighted strong European demand for Canadian seafood, particularly frozen and value-added products, driven by Canada’s strong sustainability credentials, consistent quality, and reliable year-round supply, at a time when diversifying export markets matters more than ever.

Minister Thompson met with senior leadership at La Sirena, Spain’s leading frozen‑food retailer, to highlight the growing presence and performance of Canadian seafood in the Spanish market. Discussions focused on the success of the Sabores de Canada (Flavours from Canada) campaign, which has driven significant growth in Canadian seafood sales through La Sirena, including lobster, snow crab, scallops and cod.

Since the launch of the campaign, purchases through La Sirena have grown by more than 80% over two years, reaching $2.77 million CAD in 2025-2026. The La Sirena meeting underscored that long-term commercial partnerships built on trust and consistent delivery as Canada works to grow its presence in Europe and diversify export markets.

Minister Thompson also met with leadership at Marks & Spencer, one of the United Kingdom’s largest retailers, to discuss their sourcing of Canadian Atlantic cod. M&S sources cod from Icewater Seafoods, a Newfoundland and Labrador-based processor that has been a cornerstone of the province’s industry. The meeting explored how growing premium retail demand in the UK can support the long-term recovery and value of Canada’s Atlantic cod fishery.

An Atlantic Canadian delegation is participating in the Expo as part of the Canada pavilion supported by a $175,000 investment from the Government of Canada. Through shared exhibit space, chef demonstrations, business-to-business programming, and networking events, the delegation is showcasing the diversity and quality of Atlantic Canadian seafood, while building connections with global buyers. This coordinated presence strengthens collaboration across the region and supports companies of all sizes in pursuing new export opportunities and growing their international reach.

The Minister also toured the Canada Pavilion at SEG, alongside the Ambassador of Canada to Spain, and held meetings with major European importers and retailers, and engaged with industry‑led sustainability initiatives. These discussions reinforced continued interest in Canadian seafood under the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, which has eliminated tariffs and strengthened Canada’s competitive position in the EU market.

Canada’s fish and seafood sector supports tens of thousands of jobs in coastal, rural, and Indigenous communities and remains a key contributor to the national economy. As global trade conditions shift, Minister Thompson’s participation at SEG advanced Canada’s trade diversification objectives and building the relationships that keep Canadian seafood competitive in international markets.

Quotes

“What I heard at Seafood Expo Global is that Europe wants Canadian seafood. Buyers and retailers are looking for exactly what Canada delivers: consistently high quality, strong sustainability standards, and reliability. You can see that in the results. Since launching the Sabores de Canada, the ‘Taste of Canada’ campaign, sales through La Sirena have grown by more than 80 per cent in two years. When you build the right relationships, that’s what happens, and that’s why I’m glad to be here with Team Canada.”

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

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