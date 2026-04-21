BioMar Australia Appoints Matt Whittle as Commercial Director 

BioMar Australia has appointed Matt Whittle as Commercial Director, effective August 2026, strengthening its senior leadership team as the Australasian aquaculture sector continues to develop.

Matt Whittle brings extensive aquaculture experience, with a strong understanding of farm level production, customer engagement, and the commercial dynamics of the Australasian industry. As Tasmanian, he has long-standing connections to the local aquaculture sector and a deep familiarity with the operating environment in the state and mainland Australia.

BioMar Australia Managing Director David Whyte said the appointment reflects the company’s focus on practical industry knowledge and strong local leadership.

“Matt brings a combination of commercial capability and hands on aquaculture experience. His understanding of farming systems, alongside his Tasmanian background, positions him well to lead our commercial team and continue building close partnerships with producers,” David Whyte said.

As part of the leadership changes, Mike Thomson will transition from his current role as Commercial Director into the newly created position of Service Delivery Director, effective September 2026.

In the Service Delivery Director role, Mike Thomson will focus on service execution and customer experience, covering supply reliability and logistics, and on farm support.

“Mike has played an important role in the development of BioMar Australia’s commercial approach,” David Whyte said. “The creation of this role allows us to sharpen our focus on delivery and execution while maintaining strong, long-term customer relationships.”

The appointments form part of BioMar Australia’s long-term strategy to strengthen its local leadership capability and support sustainable growth in the Australian aquaculture sector.

About BioMar

BioMar is an innovator in high performance aquaculture feed dedicated to doing our part in creating a healthy and sustainable, global aquaculture industry. BioMar operates 16 feed factories across the globe in Norway, Chile, Denmark, Scotland, Spain, France, Greece, Türkiye, China, Vietnam, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Australia. Worldwide, we supply feed to around 90 countries and for more than 45 different species. BioMar is wholly owned by the Danish industrial group Schouw & Co., which is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.