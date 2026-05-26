Fish Tales & Jamie Oliver Join Forces

After years of cooking together, talking about food and discussing how the food system could, and should, change for the better, Bart texted Jamie Oliver one simple question:

Are you in?

Jamie’s answer came instantly.

“Absolutely.”

Safe to say, we’re incredibly excited about it.

Because Jamie Oliver isn’t just someone who writes recipes. For decades, he’s been fighting for better food, a fairer food system and a future where quality and respect for nature go hand in hand. That’s exactly why this collaboration feels so natural.

Jamie Oliver and Fish Tales officially join forces to make sustainably sourced seafood the new standard around the world.

To learn more, please visit Fish Tales.