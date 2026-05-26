Fish Tales & Jamie Oliver Join Forces

By Fish Tales

May 26, 2026 | 1 min to read

Submit release Save for later
(L-R) Chef Jamie Oliver and Fish Tales Co-Founder Bart van Olphen. (Photo Credit: Fish Tales)

After years of cooking together, talking about food and discussing how the food system could, and should, change for the better, Bart texted Jamie Oliver one simple question:

Are you in?

Jamie’s answer came instantly.

“Absolutely.”

Safe to say, we’re incredibly excited about it.

Because Jamie Oliver isn’t just someone who writes recipes. For decades, he’s been fighting for better food, a fairer food system and a future where quality and respect for nature go hand in hand. That’s exactly why this collaboration feels so natural.

Jamie Oliver and Fish Tales officially join forces to make sustainably sourced seafood the new standard around the world.

To learn more, please visit Fish Tales.

MORE FROM Seafood

Have a story to share?

Post it FREE on Perishable News!

Submit here

SPECIAL SECTIONS (TAG FORMAT)

Bart van Olphen Fish Tales Jamie Oliver partnership