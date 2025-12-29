Southwest N.S. Lobster Fishery Struggles With Low Prices, Spotty Quality and Tariffs

After 35 years fishing for lobster, Tommy Amirault knows there will be good times and bad times, and often those bad ones can be managed. But this year in southwest Nova Scotia is feeling different.

“We’ve weathered our way through a whole bunch of storms and we can handle one or two of these storms at once and we’ve done it in the last few years here,” the veteran skipper who fishes out of Lower East Pubnico said in an interview this week.

“But right now we’re trying to weather four storms at once.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBC News