A Little Goes a Long Way: How Small Programs are Educating Communities About Farmed Seafood

Innovative aquaculture education projects are finding new ways to connect communities to seafood.

The eeBLUE Aquaculture Literacy Mini-Grants Program is a collaboration between NOAA and the North American Association for Environmental Education. It empowers communities to deepen their understanding of sustainable seafood practices.

Nine innovative projects funded through this program concluded in July 2025. Each fostered partnerships among informal learning institutions, the aquaculture industry, and NOAA experts. The initiatives combined science, stewardship, and delicious seafood to teach a variety of audiences—from students to coastal residents and teachers—about the vital role of aquaculture in U.S. seafood production.

Through farm tours, classroom programs, and podcasts, these projects are teaching communities how seafood is grown, why healthy oceans matter, and how everyone can support sustainable domestic seafood.

