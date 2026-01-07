Acme Smoked Fish Announces Appointment of Rob Snyder as Chief Executive Officer

Rob Snyder begins tenure as CEO, focusing on operational excellence, global leadership, and value creation in 2026.



BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Acme Smoked Fish Corp., a leading producer of premium smoked and cured seafood since 1906, announced that Rob Snyder has officially assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Snyder succeeds Eduardo Carbajosa, who has retired following nearly two decades of leadership with the company.

Snyder has spent the past six months leading strategic planning and operational alignment across Acme’s U.S. headquarters and international operations. He previously served as the company’s Chief People & Sustainability Officer for nearly five years and, before joining Acme, was President of the Island Institute in Rockland, Maine. He brings more than 20 years of experience across the seafood and food industries.

“I’d like to thank the outgoing CEO, Eduardo Carbajosa, and the Caslow Family for building a strategically networked global business with an incredible team behind it,” said Snyder. “Over the past six months, I’ve worked closely with our leadership team to position Acme for growth and operational excellence. 2026 will be a year of value realization, as we leverage recent investments in technology, people, and infrastructure to navigate a fast-changing marketplace. I’m honored to take the helm at this important moment in Acme’s long history.”

Carbajosa joined Acme in 2007 as Chief Financial Officer and went on to serve as President and CEO. During his tenure, he helped strengthen the company’s financial foundation, expand its production footprint, and guide transformative growth across the U.S. and international markets.

“We are incredibly grateful to Eduardo for his leadership and his deep commitment to Acme’s mission,” said David Caslow, Chairman and member of Acme’s founding family. “He leaves behind a remarkable legacy, and we thank him for his many contributions. As we look to the future, Rob’s values-driven leadership, operational expertise, and passion for our people and products make him the ideal person to guide Acme into its next chapter.”

Snyder’s appointment marks the start of a new phase of investment, innovation, and long-term growth as Acme continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in ready-to-eat seafood.

About Acme Smoked Fish Corporation

Acme Smoked Fish is a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated smoked fish company based in Brooklyn since 1906, dedicated to bringing people together through great food experiences. Tradition and innovation meet at Acme, where their smoked fish experts are on a mission to smoke and cure the highest quality seafood with a commitment to top food safety standards. Acme is also dedicated to sustainability and education through the Acme Smoked Fish Foundation, which supports groundbreaking climate projects across the industry and provides educational grants in local communities. In addition to its Brooklyn headquarters, Acme smokes fish in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Florida, Chile, and Denmark. Its growing product line can be found in supermarkets, specialty stores, bagel shops, and restaurants nationwide. Learn more at acmesmokedfish.com and follow @acmesmokedfish.