Trident Serves Up New Wild Alaska Pollock Loin Portions

Protein-packed and sustainable, from Alaska’s pristine waters to your table.

Looking for a protein boost that’s delicious, sustainable and packed with protein? Look no further than new Wild Alaska Pollock Skinless Loin Portions from Trident Seafoods.

Available at Walmart stores around North America, these flaky and tender skinless loin portions feature 26 grams of protein per serving. Made from whole fillets of Wild Alaska Pollock, they are the perfect main attraction for your next meal.

Versatile and easy to prepare, the whitefish loins pair well with a cracker crumb topping for an upscale-inspired dinner, or when mixed with your favorite vegetables in a protein-fueled bowl. They can be pan-fried, air-fried or baked in a conventional oven, all in under 25 minutes.

“We wanted to offer consumers a healthy seafood option that is wild caught in the United States, packed with protein and quick and easy to prepare,” said Colton Hayden, Retail Sales Director at Trident Seafoods. “We were able to collaborate with Walmart and make that come to life.”

Available just in time for the holidays, Trident’s new Wild Alaska Pollock Skinless Loin Portions are phosphate-free and made from just one ingredient: Whole fillets of Wild Alaska Pollock.

Locate Your Favorite Trident Seafoods Product and Find Inspiration for Your Next Meal

Curious where to find the Trident Seafoods product nearest you? Whether you’re on the hunt for Trident’s new Wild Alaska Pollock Skinless Loin Portions or any of the company’s other seafood products, simply visit Trident’s online product locator to locate products that are available both in-store and online.

Did someone say “it’s fish taco night?” You bet we did.

If mouth-watering recipe ideas that will help inspire your next meal are what you crave, discover your new favorite recipe by browsing Trident’s home-cooked recipes page and following Trident on TikTok.

What Is Wild Alaska Pollock?

Wild-caught in the pristine, icy waters of Alaska, Wild Alaska Pollock is the most abundant certified-sustainable wild fish in the world. A cousin to cod, Wild Alaska Pollock shares its lean, snow-white meat; delicate and flaky textures; and mild flavor. It’s one of the healthiest and most versatile fish choices available to consumers.

You can learn more about about Wild Alaska Pollock and the sustainability of the Wild Alaska Pollock Fishery by visiting NOAA Fisheries online and the official website of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP).

