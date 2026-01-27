Healthy Oceans Seafood, Parent Company of Pescavore, Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Santa Cruz-based Healthy Oceans Seafood, the parent company of Pescavore tuna jerky, filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, while its co-founder remains incarcerated on charges of stalking and violating multiple protective orders.

On Jan. 6, Healthy Oceans filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which allows the company to continue operating while restructuring its debt and proposing a plan to pay creditors over time, with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Jose.

