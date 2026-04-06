Triumph Higher Education Group Acquires Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts, Expands Culinary Education Network into Canada 

Transaction unites Canadian and U.S. culinary institutions under Triumph portfolio

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and VANCOUVER, BC — Triumph Higher Education Group announced it acquired PICA Holdings Incorporated, the parent company of the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts (PICA), a Vancouver-based institution for professional culinary and pastry arts education, effective April 1.



The acquisition brings PICA into Triumph’s culinary education portfolio alongside Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts (Escoffier), the largest culinary school brand in the United States,* expanding its network of accredited, career-focused culinary institutions across North America. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In addition to its business-focused curriculum that includes entrepreneurship and wellness programs, Triumph said the acquisition aligns with its strategy to further expand professional education programs in high-demand sectors including hospitality and culinary arts to address employers’ skilled labor shortages. Both PICA and Escoffier blend traditional methods with modern innovation representing a foundation that has shaped current culinary arts across North America and globally. This shared philosophy and approach underscores the alignment between the two institutions.

“We are pleased to welcome the students, faculty and partners of PICA to the Triumph family,” said Jack Larson, chairman, CEO and president of Triumph Higher Education Group. “PICA’s approach to culinary education, rooted in excellence, tradition and innovation, aligns with our strategy to expand career-focused programs in hospitality and culinary fields, where demand for skilled professionals continues to grow.”

“PICA has earned a strong reputation for developing industry-ready graduates through disciplined, hands-on training and deep employer connections,” said Kirk T. Bachmann, provost at Escoffier. “Our missions share a commitment to cultivating passion and lifelong careers in the culinary and hospitality professions. Bringing PICA into the Triumph family allows us to expand opportunities for students while strengthening the culinary talent pipeline across North America and internationally.”

Founded in 1997 in Vancouver, British Columbia, PICA offers intensive diploma programs in culinary and baking and pastry arts, with a training model centered on hands-on instruction, small class sizes and direct industry engagement. The institution is accredited in British Columbia and prepares students for careers in restaurants, hotels, bakeries and food-related businesses. The institution has also participated in industry events tied to Vancouver’s growing international culinary profile.

PICA will continue operating from its Vancouver campus, with no disruption expected for current students or programs. Former owners Yves and Sylvia Potvin will continue in an active advisory role following the acquisition. The institution will maintain its hands-on instructional model and local industry relationships. PICA will operate within Triumph’s culinary division, alongside Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. Triumph will continue to invest in the PICA campus, facility, and community.

Students at both institutions will have access to expanded academic resources, broader employer partnerships, international experiences and cross-border career pathways. The combined programs will support the education and development of future culinary and hospitality leaders.

“Joining Triumph marks an important step forward for PICA,” said Yves Potvin, of Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts. “We are proud of our role in Vancouver’s culinary community and look forward to expanding opportunities for our students, alumni and instructors while continuing to serve Western Canada and our international student population.”

PICA has trained more than 4,500 alumni since its founding, with graduates working across restaurants, hotels and hospitality businesses throughout North America and internationally.

The acquisition expands Triumph’s culinary education and workforce development capabilities through its existing operations, including Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. Escoffier offers accredited degree and diploma programs through campuses in Boulder, Colorado, and Austin, Texas, as well as online. Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions provides hiring, training and retention support for hospitality employers.

Together, Triumph’s network will serve approximately 8,000 students annually, with an alumni network of more than 25,000 and over 125 faculty and chef instructors across North America.

About Triumph Higher Education Group

Triumph Higher Education Group is a global provider of education, training and recruitment of professionals for the hospitality and culinary arts industries. Its operations include Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, Gecko Hospitality, Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions and Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts.

About Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts

Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts, Canada’s oldest, private culinary school, was founded in 1997 and is located at the entrance of Granville Island, one of Vancouver’s most iconic tourism and hospitality destinations. Consistently ranked as one of Canada’s best culinary training centers, the institute’s offerings range from professional diploma programs in the culinary and baking and pastry arts to wine education and cooking classes for the public. An onsite bakery and marina-side bistro event space ensures that there is something for every kind of culinary enthusiast. Committed to excellence, Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts’ mission is to provide the highest quality culinary and hospitality education for all.

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S.*, with a community of thousands of alumni represented across the United States and internationally. Escoffier’s programs blend a classic and contemporary approach to culinary and pastry arts, emphasizing sustainability, farm-to-table practices, business skills, and food entrepreneurship. The Austin, Texas, campus is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE), and the Boulder, Colorado, campus (including online programs) is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Escoffier is ranked one of the Best Colleges for Culinary Arts in America 2026 by Niche.com. Both the Boulder and Austin campuses are Great Place to Work-Certified™ institutions. Escoffier’s Boulder campus (including online programs) has also been recognized as a Military Friendly® School and by Newsweek as a Top Online Learning Provider for 2026.

*Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. (based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS).

