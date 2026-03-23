Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association Welcomes Christopher Edwards of Wawa to Board of Directors 

CAMP HILL, PA – The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) announced that Christopher Edwards, Director of Store Operations for Wawa, has joined the PFMA Board of Directors.

Edwards brings more than 20 years of hospitality and retail leadership experience to the board. In his current role, he leads Wawa’s Pennsylvania store operations across a large region stretching from Delaware County through Central Pennsylvania.

Edwards joined Wawa in 2014 and has held several leadership positions across the organization. His experience includes operations leadership as well as serving as Manager of Implementation, where he supported enterprise-wide rollouts of new products, technology initiatives, and regulatory compliance programs across the company’s store network.

Before joining Wawa, Edwards worked in foodservice leadership as a District Manager for Potbelly Sandwich Works, overseeing operations in the Maryland and Washington, DC markets. He earned his degree in Hospitality Management from Penn State University.

“Chris brings a deep understanding of both operations and the evolving needs of today’s food and beverage industry,” said Alex Baloga, President and CEO of PFMA. “His leadership experience and perspective from Wawa will be a tremendous asset to PFMA’s Board of Directors.”

PFMA’s Board of Directors represents leaders from across Pennsylvania’s food and beverage industry, including retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and service providers. Board members help guide the association’s advocacy, industry initiatives, and member engagement efforts across the Commonwealth.

For more information about PFMA and its board members, visit: pfma.org/about-us/board-of-directors

About PFMA

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, a statewide trade association, advocates the views of more than 600 convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers and consumer product vendors. PFMA members operate more than 3,000 stores and employ more than 300,000 Pennsylvanians. For more information on PFMA, visit pfma.org.