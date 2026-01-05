Harris Teeter Introduces Happier, Healthier with Harris Teeter Initiative to Support Healthier Living

Explore healthier choices with the new Simple Truth™ Protein line, smart product tags, FoodHealth Scores data and a free 30-minute virtual nutrition coaching session exclusively for VIC card members

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Harris Teeter announces the launch of its ‘Happier, Healthier with Harris Teeter’ initiative, a comprehensive, storewide approach to help customers achieve their health and wellness goals. The Happier, Healthier initiative spans every aisle, from pharmacy expertise and nutrition coaching to fresh high-quality produce, a new line of protein-packed items and a wide selection of products made without unwanted ingredients.

Happier, Healthier with Harris Teeter kicks off throughout January with the launch of Harris Teeter’s new Simple Truth™ Protein line, enhanced smart product attribute tagging (including high protein, no added sugar, non-GMO and gluten free), new digital tools that include the FoodHealth Score data, and a free 30-minute virtual visit with a Harris Teeter dietitian for every VIC card household, making it easier than ever for customers to pursue their wellness journey with Harris Teeter.

“Our customers are looking for ways to improve their overall health and achieve their wellness goals,” said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs and customer relations for Harris Teeter. “Happier, Healthier with Harris Teeter is designed to equip every customer with the tools and information they need to make smarter, more informed nutrition decisions. By helping people take meaningful steps toward healthier eating, we’re making it easier to support their total well-being.”

Simple Truth™ Protein Line

The Simple Truth™ Protein line spans breakfast, snacks, meals and meal components, giving customers convenient, nutritious choices that are packed with protein and free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

Offering on-the-go convenience and workout recovery, to heat-and-eat meals and pantry staples, customers can satisfy cravings, while reaching their protein goals. New offerings include these registered dietitian-approved products:

Simple Truth™ Protein Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese Egg Bites

Simple Truth™ Protein Hazelnut-Filled Protein Pancakes

Simple Truth™ Protein Roasted Red Pepper and Lentil Soup

Simple Truth™ Protein Brownie Mix

Simple Truth™ Protein Grassfed Whey Protein Powder

A full list of Simple Truth™ Protein products available at Harris Teeter can be found here.

Free Nutrition Coaching for Every VIC Card Household

Every VIC card household has access to one 30-minute virtual nutrition consultation with a licensed registered dietitian—at no cost and from anywhere customers can connect online (nutrition services not available in South Carolina). The session will cover healthy eating and meal planning tips, along with trusted wellness support, to help customers jump-start their 2026 health and wellness goals. Dietitians will show how Harris Teeter customers can access and use the new FoodHealth Score, powered by FoodHealth Company, in the Harris Teeter app, which scores products based on the nutrient density and quality of ingredients in the food. They’ll also introduce OptUP® Nutrition Insights, where customers can better understand the nutritional value of purchases, while tracking them over time.

For more information about Harris Teeter, visit harristeeter.com and stay connected on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT HARRIS TEETER

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives—one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, N.C., Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

