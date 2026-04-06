The Weston Expands its Culinary Collective with the Opening of The Green Cat

The Green Cat Café, together with its immersive culinary workshop, will offer guests of The Weston an unparalleled and educational experience.

Weston, Vermont – The Weston, the luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Vermont’s Green Mountains, is expanding its acclaimed culinary collective with the debut of its newest expansion: The Green Cat. Part bakery, part cafe, gourmet grocer, and culinary classroom, the inspiring new concept is set to open Friday, April 10th, blending fresh, artisanal flavors with a distinct sense of hospitality that feels both refined and familiar.

Created as a vibrant complement to The Westons’ existing dining experience, The Farm and The Left Bank, The Green Cat brings a playful, relaxed twist to Vermont mornings and midday meals. Spanning 2,350 square feet, the epicurean experience offers a rotating menu of sweet and savory offerings led by accomplished Pastry Chef Mary Pisanelli, whose passion for craft and creativity will be on full display. A Johnson & Wales graduate with decades of experience in celebrated four- and five-star kitchens across the country, Pisanelli brings both precision and imagination to the pastry program.

At the heart of the bakery is an exceptional bread and viennoiserie program, producing more than eleven varieties of bread on a daily rotation. Guests can explore a selection of artisan breads and classic pastries, highlighting the flavors of the season.

Offerings include a selection of focaccia, sourdough, ciabatta, fougasse, épi French bread, demi-baguette, baguette, brioche, Pan de Campagne, brioche English muffins, and the signature “Fat Cat.” Focaccia toppings rotate regularly and include squash, potatoes, basil, herbs, onion, spinach and garlic.

The Fat Cat, Chef Mary’s take on a Bialy, highlights peak-seasonal ingredients. Seasonal produce from The Weston’s farm is woven throughout the menu, appearing in savory croissants, savory crostata, and quiche. The sourdough starter has been developing for over two years and is maintained daily to add depth and flavor to the artisan breads. Guests can also explore Boule Flights, a tasting experience featuring distinct flavor combinations in a trio of petite sourdough boules.

The pastry program features an evolving rotation of French-inspired desserts such as tart aux fraise, chocolate mousse gateaux and rosewater macarons. The ever-changing menu reflects both seasonality and creative expression from the pastry kitchen. The Green Cat will also introduce a house-made ice cream program during warmer months, featuring freshly churned flavors weekly.

Adding to the offerings is a curated rotation of sandwiches featuring Parisian-style creations on demi-baguettes, including Madrange jambon with Brie and Caprese with olive tapenade.

One of the menu’s most anticipated savory features will be the daily rotisserie chickens, prepared in limited quantities and paired with produce and side dishes from The Weston’s agricultural program. These rustic, flavorful offerings showcase The Green Cat’s commitment to ingredient-driven cooking and are ideal for a satisfying lunch or dinner at home.

Anchoring the space is a seasonal produce counter stocked with just-harvested ingredients from the property’s 50-acre farm, The Farm, with select items available for daily pre-order. Guests of the hotel and visitors can now take home Farm-fresh finds, pantry staples, and signature goods they have come to love at The Left Bank, available for purchase at The Green Cat’s market counter, bringing the bounty of The Farm directly to their table.

Complementing the menu is a robust coffee program featuring expertly pulled espresso from a La Marzocco machine and rich drip brews. The Green Cat will offer a thoughtful selection of beer and bottles of wine to pair with any meal.

Tucked away behind the bakery, the Demonstration Kitchen invites guests and locals alike to roll up their sleeves and deepen their connection to The Weston, from the land to the craft. Led by the outstanding culinary team, participants will master techniques ranging from laminating buttery croissants to baking rustic breads to creating mouth-watering confections, all under the instruction of Executive Pastry Chef Mary Pisanelli. Classes also cover wine pairing with sommeliers Matt Reina or Devon Broglie, and a farm tour with The Weston’s in-house farmer. Designed to accommodate up to twenty people, the space offers programming for all skill levels, providing a unique opportunity to learn, taste, and engage with the full culinary journey.

The Green Cat reflects The Weston’s signature aesthetic, where charm blends with a deft touch, from rich textures and natural wood accents to playful details like the Tintin wallpaper that add a touch of whimsy to the inviting space. The sense of continuity offers guests a seamless visual and sensory experience throughout their stay.

The Green Cat is a lively and vibrant addition to Weston, Vermont, and a must-visit stop when in the area, filling the need for a bakery or even a mid-day stop for lunch or a bottle of wine. Hours of operation are: Friday-Sunday, 7:00 am- 2:00 pm.

ABOUT THE WESTON

The Weston is a luxury world-class hotel in Weston, Vermont, dedicated to providing an exceptional guest experience through five-star accommodations, dining, and wellness offerings. With a focus on sustainability and community, The Weston continually strives to innovate and elevate its services. The property features nine distinctively designed, one-of-a-kind guest rooms and suites situated between two restored buildings. The Westons’ grand suite exudes a refined charm where West Indies and the Far East meet in a harmonious blend of fabrics, furnishings, and original art. Sophisticated master baths feature spacious vanities with Lefroy Brooks hardware, walk-in showers, and soaking tubs. Room features also include private deck access for outdoor dining and a dedicated space for indulging in in-suite dining and breathtaking views. Rates for rooms start at $450 on weekdays and range from $550 to $1,600 on weekends. Visit TheWestonvt.com to learn more.

