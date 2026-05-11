Ahold Delhaize USA Brands Expand On-Demand Grocery Delivery with Uber Eats

Ahold Delhaize USA Brands’ Nearly 2,000 stores Now Available on Uber Eats

Marketplace for On-Demand Delivery



SALISBURY, N.C. – Leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA announced an expanded partnership with Uber Eats to bring enhanced on-demand grocery delivery to customers across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Through the collaboration, nearly 2,000 stores – operated by Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, encompassing GIANT and MARTIN’s, Hannaford and Stop & Shop – are now available on the Uber Eats marketplace.

Customers can shop their favorite Ahold Delhaize USA brand directly in the Uber Eats app, providing another channel for customers for online access to thousands of items such as fresh foods, pantry staples, household essentials and alcohol at select locations, with on-demand and scheduled delivery options. In conjunction with the launch, Uber and Ahold Delhaize USA brands will be offering a special promotion for customers’ first order on the Uber Eats platform.

“Customers expect flexibility in how they shop, and that means being wherever they are — whether through our own brand experiences or trusted marketplaces like Uber Eats,” said Keith Nicks, Chief Commercial and Digital Officer, Ahold Delhaize USA. “This partnership reinforces our brands’ commitments to being leading omnichannel retailers, making it even easier for customers to access the brands they know and trust.”

The partnership strengthens the Ahold Delhaize USA brands’ omnichannel offerings by meeting customers wherever and however they choose to shop, while maintaining the strong local connection each brand is known for. It also builds on the existing partnership between Ahold Delhaize USA and Uber Direct, a delivery solution supporting Ahold Delhaize USA brands’ first-party delivery channels. Through Uber Direct, Ahold Delhaize USA brands have access to Uber’s network of couriers, enabling fast, convenient delivery for customers.

“Partnering with trusted local retailers like the Ahold Delhaize USA brands allows us to bring fresh, affordable groceries and everyday essentials to more customers,” said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery and Retail for Uber in North America. “With nearly 2,000 stores now available, customers can shop the brands they know and love, whether they’re planning ahead or ordering on-the-go.”

Shopping Ahold Delhaize USA brands on Uber Eats is easy. Customers can open the Uber Eats app, tap “Grocery” and select a nearby Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company (GIANT or MARTIN’S), Hannaford or Stop & Shop location and browse a wide assortment of items, add products to cart, choose a delivery time and place the order. Orders are then tracked in real time to customers’ doorsteps. Eligible orders at participating locations also support SNAP/EBT payments, enabled through Uber’s partnership with Forage.

With the launch of this partnership, customers can now choose to shop via Ahold Delhaize USA local brands’ website and apps, or major online ordering marketplaces, including Uber Eats.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of international food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of a U.S. family of brands that includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving more than 26 million omnichannel customers each week. Ahold Delhaize USA was recently recognized as a Top Employer in the U.S. by the Top Employers Institute for the second consecutive year, reflecting its commitment to a people-centered workplace. For more information, visit www.adusa.com.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 72 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.