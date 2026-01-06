In 2026, Shopping Has to be Fun and Exciting, Even at the Bakery

Search volumes for “unique dessert shop near me” went up by more than 100% in the second quarter of 2025 alone, making it clear that today’s consumers crave more than flavor. They seek stories, sensations and shareability. In order to draw consumers to physical stores, crafting the shopping experience becomes an art form in itself. Experience becomes the key differentiator for bakeries, chocolatiers, and dessert shops aiming to stay relevant. In 2026, customer experience revolves around creating unforgettable, meaningful and multisensory encounters. Guests want to be surprised, moved, and transported into a different world.

Experience Over Shopping

Nowadays many consumers deliberately choose to visit a brick and mortar shop, expecting a memorable experience online retail can’t offer them. A grand decor, visually striking spaces, scent, music and interactive technology all contribute to a powerful in-store shopping experience. Stores have to tell a story, or at least give the customer a story they’ll want to tell themselves. Take artisanal gelato brand Cream Story in Shanghai: instead of a typical counter, guests find a mysterious wall with a curtain, a gold bell labeled “Ring for gelato”, and a QR code. A hand appears through the curtain to deliver your ice cream, a relatively small change that transforms buying an ice cream into a moment of magic and mystery.

To read more, please visit Taste Tomorrow by Puratos.