Giant Food Kicks off 90th Birthday Celebrations with ’90 Days of Giving’ Campaign

The regional grocery chain marks a major milestone with $990,000 in donations to food banks and an in-store campaign to raise an additional $990,000 for local non-profit organizations

Landover, MD. – Giant Food, the leading grocery chain in the greater Washington, D.C. region, announced that, in conjunction with its 90th birthday celebrations this year, it will make donations totaling $990,000 to local Feeding America Food Bank organizations to support the fight against childhood hunger and has launched a fundraising campaign at its 163 stores to raise nearly a million additional dollars for more than a dozen community groups.

Since the start of Giant’s partnership with Feeding America, Giant and the Giant Family Foundation have donated over $23 million in monetary contributions and over 26.6 million meals through fresh food recovery programs.

The Landover-based grocer, which will celebrate its 90th birthday on Feb. 6, will announce major gifts from its Family Foundation fund to six hunger-fighting organizations, including the Capital Area Food Bank and Maryland Food Bank, at community events next month.

The “90 Days of Giving” campaign, which began Jan. 9, will also allow Giant Food customers to round up their totals with each purchase at stores across Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. The retailer hopes to raise an additional $990,000 earmarked for 13 community groups, including the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region, American Farmland Trust, Building Bridges Across the River, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and more.

Giant Food opened its first location in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 6, 1936, on Georgia Avenue NW at Park Road as the region’s very first self-service supermarket. Today, Giant remains the region’s leading grocery chain – and its only homegrown grocer – with 163 stores, more than 20,000 associates, and an incredible legacy of charitable giving and community partnerships. Customers can expect a spate of community initiatives and events, including giveaway contests, grant programs and more to continue throughout 2026 as Giant Food celebrates this major milestone – 90 years of growth, groceries and good neighbors.

