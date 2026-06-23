Kroger Health, Hy-Vee and Ahold Delhaize USA to Convene Industry Leaders

Industry Leaders Gather in the Washington D.C. metro area in June 2027



CINCINNATI — Kroger Health, (NYSE: KR) Hy-Vee and Ahold Delhaize USA announced they are working together to elevate the Nourishing Change movement, advancing the future of health. Founded by Kroger Health, the initiative brings together leaders from across healthcare, retail, food, pharmacy, policy, technology, academia and community organizations. Ahold Delhaize USA, the parent company of omnichannel grocery brands Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, will join Kroger Health and Hy-Vee as a host for the 2027 Nourishing Change Conference in Washington D.C.

The announcement follows the 2026 Nourishing Change Conference co-hosted by Kroger Health and Hy-Vee in Des Moines, Iowa, which brought together more than 1,200 leaders and more than 60 emerging brands to explore solutions that help people live healthier lives. The event was another step forward in a growing movement to improve health through collaboration, innovation and action.

“Nourishing Change’s ethos is that the challenges facing America’s health system are too large for any one company to solve alone,” said Colleen Lindholz, group vice president and president of Kroger Health. “When Kroger Health, Hy-Vee and Ahold Delhaize USA stand together, it sends a clear message that improving health outcomes is important to each of our companies.. Taking this movement to Washington D.C is a natural next step in showing what’s possible when industry leaders unite around a common purpose.”

As chronic disease trends, GLP-1 adoption and growing interest in food and health continue to reshape American healthcare, the Nourishing Change movement reflects a shared belief that some of the greatest opportunities to improve health begin in the places people visit every day. Kroger Health, Hy-Vee and Ahold Delhaize USA are working to shape the future of health by advancing ideas, relationships and solutions needed to help communities thrive.

“Improving access to affordable, nutritious food and supporting healthier communities is at the heart of what we do,” said Marc Stolzman, Chief Sustainability Officer, Ahold Delhaize USA. “Through a family of local brands, we see every day the important role retailers play in improving access and supporting the communities they serve. As a host of Nourishing Change 2027, we’re proud to help bring this conversation forward to Washington, D.C., where leaders across sectors can come together to advance practical solutions that make a difference for customers and communities.”

“Hosting Nourishing Change this year gave us a firsthand look at what happens when people and industries come together around a common goal,” said Aaron Wiese, President, Hy-Vee, Inc. “The conversations recently in Des Moines were thoughtful, practical and focused on real challenges facing communities today. This conference shows that when leaders from various backgrounds come together, we have an opportunity for lasting change across health and wellness.”

The Nourishing Change Steering Committee, a coalition of retail and healthcare leaders, supports this announcement and works year-round to advance collaborative solutions across food, pharmacy, prevention, workforce development and health system transformation.

Founded by Kroger Health in 2024, Nourishing Change was created to elevate new thinking around nutrition, prevention, retail health, and community well-being. Since then, it has grown into a national forum. Additional details regarding the 2027 Nourishing Change Conference and opportunities to engage with the movement will be announced in the coming months. To learn more, visit nourishingchange.com.

About Kroger Health

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America’s leading retail healthcare organizations. Kroger Health and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies operate more than 2,200 pharmacies in 35 states, serving more than 17 million patients annually. The Little Clinic offers telehealth services in nine states and operates more than 220 in-person clinics in eight states. Our team of healthcare practitioners, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, dietitians and technicians, believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling food for health to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit https://www.kroger.com/health.

About Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 560 business units across nine Midwestern states with sales of more than $14 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee was recently named one of the top grocery stores in America by USA TODAY. The company’s more than 70,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of international food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving 26 million omnichannel customers each week. Ahold Delhaize USA was recently recognized as a Top Employer in the U.S. by the Top Employers Institute for the second consecutive year, underscoring the company’s commitment to cultivating an exceptional, people centered workplace. For more information, visit www.adusa.com.



