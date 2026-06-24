Escoffier Expands Culinary Education Network into Canada

TORONTO — Canada’s foodservice industry is expanding rapidly, driving demand for skilled talent and creating new opportunities for aspiring chefs looking to enter or advance in the field.

The foodservice sector employs nearly 1.2 million Canadians, about 6% of the national workforce, according to Restaurants Canada. The industry added more than 34,000 jobs in early 2025, underscoring strong demand for skilled talent.

As demand for culinary training continues to grow, Triumph Higher Education Group, which includes Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts (Escoffier), recently acquired Vancouver-based Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts (PICAchef), expanding its culinary education network into Canada.

Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts, founded in 1997, offers diploma programs in culinary and baking and pastry arts. As part of the Triumph Higher Education Group family, the school will continue to operate from its Vancouver campus and offer its established campus-based programs, which emphasize hands-on instruction, small class sizes and direct industry engagement.

As Escoffier expands its culinary education network into Canada, the institution recently hosted its first international live recording of The Ultimate Dish podcast in Toronto, featuring Emmy-nominated Chef-in-Residence Kristen Kish. The live event brought together aspiring chefs, career changers and industry professionals to discuss evolving pathways into the culinary field.

“Today’s students are looking for education and training that fits with their goals, circumstances and career aspirations,” said Kirk T. Bachmann, president and provost of Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts’ Boulder campus and host of The Ultimate Dish podcast. “What’s encouraging is that there are more pathways than ever before. For many students, a campus-based culinary education remains the ideal experience, while others seek pathways that fit different stages of life and career.”

Access to culinary education can vary by region across Canada, with more programs located in urban areas. Research from Tourism HR Canada points to ongoing labor shortages across Canada’s tourism and hospitality sectors, highlighting the role of culinary and hospitality education in supporting workforce needs.

At the Toronto event, Kish pointed to a central question many prospective students are asking: “Is culinary education possible for me?” She emphasized the need for more flexible, accessible education models, particularly for people balancing work and family responsibilities or living outside major cities.

For many prospective students, the nearest culinary school may be in another province, making relocation costly or impractical. In response, flexible training models allow students to build skills from their own kitchens while completing hands-on externships in their local communities. “Culinary education should be accessible to people wherever they are in their lives,” Kish said.

“Canada represents an important and growing market for culinary education,” said Diego Do Livramento, PICAchef general manager. “While students pursue their educational goals in different ways, we continue to see strong demand for the hands-on, campus-based training that has long been at the heart of the PICAchef experience. Becoming part of the Triumph and Escoffier family allows us to build on that legacy while creating additional opportunities for students, alumni and industry partners.”

As Canada’s culinary sector continues to grow, expanding access to training is expected to play an important role in meeting workforce demand.

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S.*, with a community of thousands of alumni represented across the United States and internationally. Escoffier’s programs blend a classic and contemporary approach to culinary and pastry arts, emphasizing sustainability, farm-to-table practices, business skills, and food entrepreneurship. The Austin, Texas, campus is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE), and the Boulder, Colorado, campus (including online programs) is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Escoffier is ranked one of the Best Colleges for Culinary Arts in America 2026 by Niche.com. Both the Boulder and Austin campuses are Great Place to Work-Certified™ institutions. Escoffier’s Boulder campus (including online programs) has been recognized as a Military Friendly® School, a Military Spouse Friendly® School, and by Newsweek as a Top Online Learning Provider for 2026.

*Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. (based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS).