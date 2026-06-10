Laminar Wins FoodTech Innovation Award for Innovative Solution on Digitalization in the Food & Beverage Industry

Europe’s leading food technology event recognizes Laminar’s Process-Aware AI platform for redefining how F&B manufacturers approach productivity and sustainability

BOSTON — Laminar, the only physical AI company that powers Process-Aware Autonomy for self-driving factories, announced Laminar the winner of the 2026 FoodTech Innovation Award for Innovative Solution on Digitalization in the Food & Beverage Industry. The award, presented at Expo FoodTech on May 28th, recognizes Laminar for unlocking self-driving factories that move beyond hardcoded pre-programmed automation.



The food and beverage manufacturers using Laminar, see transformational gains in productivity and sustainability, saving time, water, chemicals, and energy. With every cycle captured as a learning event, Laminar’s advanced sensors and Process-Aware AI drive improvements that compound over time. Laminar lines continuously adapt, improve, and operate more efficiently.

“We are pleased to recognize Laminar as one of the most innovative initiatives aimed at transforming the food and beverage industry into a more technological, efficient, and sustainable sector,” said Sergio Fabregat, Expo FoodTech Director. “Laminar brings a fresh perspective to food and beverage innovation with their AI-enabled sensors that reduce water waste and improve productivity.”

“Food and beverage manufacturing is one of the most resource-intensive industries in the world and much of that resource use goes unseen,” said Annie Lu, Laminar Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder. “As water costs rise, sustainability regulations tighten, and product portfolios grow increasingly complex – the gap between what factories use and what they need has become one of the industry’s most consequential and most overlooked challenges. At Laminar, we’re tackling this challenge head on, and we are honored by FoodTech Innovation’s recognition of our mission to create more sustainable, productive self-driving factories.”

Laminar’s Process-Aware Autonomy

Laminar pioneers a new category of Physical AI for process manufacturing — one that unlocks the full potential of existing equipment by giving factories visibility into what happens inside their pipes and equipment. Its Process-Aware Autonomy stack converts inefficient, pre-programmed automation to dynamic, self-driving processes that save time, chemicals, energy, and water — ultimately powering factories that are more agile and sustainable.

Process-Aware Sensors: Patented, advanced sensors retrofit easily inline and capture the unique spectral fingerprint of every liquid that flows through a production line in real-time.

Process-Aware AI: ML models process the liquid signature of each line and cycle, then drive the best operational action autonomously.

Process-Aware Insights: A unified historical, real-time, and predictive view of every process, batch, and piece of equipment that reveals the ideal version of the factory.

Ongoing Recognition for Laminar’s Innovation

The FoodTech Innovation Awards adds to a growing list of industry recognition. Laminar recently received the 2026 Edison Award’s Gold Award for the Manufacturing & Logistics category, was named AB InBev’s 2024 Cheers Award for outstanding startup partnership, and earned Unilever’s 2023 Supplier Startup of the Year. Laminar’s solution is also deployed in World Economic Forum Lighthouse factories — a select group recognized for their leadership in cutting-edge industrial technology.

Headquartered at Greentown Labs in Somerville, MA — North America’s leading cleantech community, Laminar is a woman-founded startup backed by top-tier investors, including Greycroft, Construct Capital, 2048 Ventures, and Flybridge Capital.

About Food 4 Future – Expo FoodTech & The FoodTech Innovation Awards

Food 4 Future – Expo FoodTech is Europe’s leading innovation event for the food and beverage industry, bringing together more than 8,000 professionals, 400+ innovations, 250+ exhibitors, and 300+ international speakers across food processing, automation, robotics, AI, packaging, logistics, and sustainability. The FoodTech Innovation Awards, presented annually at the event, recognize the most innovative and disruptive proposals contributing to a more technological and sustainable food industry.

About Laminar

Laminar’s Process-Aware Autonomy enables the world’s leading manufacturers to run self-driving factories that are simultaneously more productive and sustainable. Our patented advanced sensors and foundational Process-Aware ML models transform pre-programmed inefficiency into highly efficient self-driving processes that save time and reduce water and chemicals. Across six continents, leading manufacturers like AB InBev, Coca-Cola, and Unilever trust Laminar to run their most critical processes. Laminar pioneers a new category of physical AI that powers the future of process manufacturing. Learn more at runlaminar.com

