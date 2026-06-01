ShopRite Unveils Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

Grand Reopening Includes $5,000 Donation to West Essex YMCA and Community Celebration

Livingston, NJ – Village Super Market celebrated the completion of a multi-million-dollar renovation at the ShopRite of Livingston with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 18, highlighted by a $5,000 donation to the West Essex YMCA and a weekend of community festivities. Livingston Mayor Shawn Klein joined store associates and members of the Sumas family to cut the ribbon Monday, following a family-friendly customer celebration on Sunday, May 17 that featured live music, samplings, and special in-store demonstrations for local residents.

As part of the ribbon cutting, store leadership presented a $5,000 donation to the West Essex YMCA, awarded through the Sumas Family Foundation and Village’s You Choose. We Give. program, which empowers associates to support local nonprofits making a meaningful impact in their communities.

The celebration followed a family-friendly customer appreciation event on Sunday, May 17, which welcomed the community for a day of entertainment, including jazz music from Livingston High School students, face painting and balloon artists, vendor samplings, a tuna cutting demonstration and a parmesan wheel cracking.

The storewide renovation introduces new fresh prepared food departments, service counters, lighting, flooring, décor and state-of-the-art cases — creating a fresh, modern shopping experience for customers.

“The Sumas family has been serving the Livingston community since 1966. This renovation reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering the best possible shopping experience for our customers and the community,” said Perry Blatt, Senior Vice President of Village Super Market and third-generation grocer. “From expanded specialty departments to enhanced prepared foods and upgraded service areas, every detail was designed to bring greater convenience, quality and value to our shoppers.”

Renovation Highlights Include:

Certified Kosher Bakery:

A fully certified kosher bakery, supervised by the VAAD of Metro West, anchors the expanded bakery department. The space features an artisan bread bar, new donut, muffin and roll displays, and an enhanced grab-and-go selection. Customers can also enjoy a specialty cannoli program with more than 15 varieties, along with a wide assortment of freshly prepared baked goods.

International Cheese Department:

The new department features hundreds of international and domestic cheeses, with an in-store cheesemonger available to custom-cut selections, create personalized charcuterie boards and offer pairing recommendations.

Prepared Foods Department:

An expanded prepared foods area with a wide variety of meal solutions, including hot sandwiches, rotisserie and fried chicken, ribs, and a full selection of grab-and-go sides and snacks. The department also features international hot food, salad and Mediterranean bars with customizable options, a soup bar with eight rotating daily varieties, and a freshly prepared sushi bar staffed by in-store chefs. Customers can also take advantage of “Sushi Wednesday” promotions, featuring select $5 sushi rolls, along with an extensive assortment of ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat and ready-to-cook options.

Produce Department:

The expanded produce department offers a broader assortment of fresh conventional and organic fruits and vegetables, as well as convenient cut fruit and vegetable options. The department also highlights its Sweetest Batch berries, known for exceptional quality and freshness.

The renovation builds on last year’s expansion of the store’s kosher market, which introduced a more comprehensive kosher shopping destination in-store. That upgrade more than doubled product variety and introduced a redesigned layout to bring all major kosher departments together in one space. The upgraded kosher market includes an expanded grocery selection with more than 1,500 items, along with redesigned dairy and frozen sections.

Village Super Market remains true to its roots as a family-owned grocery business committed to serving local communities. Third-generation members of the Sumas family operate the stores and continue the family tradition of supporting local communities. Village currently operates 30 ShopRite supermarkets throughout New Jersey, New York and eastern Pennsylvania, as well as specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market brands in Manhattan.

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With hundreds of ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated $65 million to food banks that support more than 2,500 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $45 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.ShopRite.com.

