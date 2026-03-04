Ahold Delhaize Announces Appointment of Stephane Deutsch as Brand President of Super Indo

Zaandam, the Netherlands – Ahold Delhaize announces the appointment of Stephane Deutsch as Brand President of Super Indo, effective June 22. This follows on the news that Boudewijn van Nieuwenhuijzen has decided to leave the company to pursue a new career opportunity outside of Ahold Delhaize.

Stephane joins from TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt, where he currently serves as CFO for Egypt. He has held senior leadership roles across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, including CEO of SPAR international in the United Arab Emirates, President Director of PT Hero Supermarket Tbk in Indonesia, and CEO of Carrefour Malaysia & Singapore. He began his career with the Carrefour Group, where he spent 23 years in multiple leadership roles.

Upon the appointment, Stephane said: “I am honored to join Super Indo as Brand President and excited to contribute to the next chapter of its growth in Indonesia. I firmly believe that one of the key strengths of food retail lies in proximity. Super Indo has a strong purpose, a trusted brand, and a deep commitment to serving communities across the country. I am proud to join the team, partners and customers, and I look forward to building on this incredible legacy, accelerating our omnichannel development, and continuing to drive sustainable growth for the future, always with our customers at the center of everything we do.”

Claude Sarrailh, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia added: “We are delighted to welcome Stephane to Ahold Delhaize and Super Indo. Over the course of his career, he has built a strong track record of leading complex omnichannel retail operations, driving business transformation, and delivering strong commercial and organizational results across diverse markets. His deep understanding of the Indonesian retail landscape and his commitment to people first leadership make him exceptionally well-suited to guide Super Indo into its next phase. I would also like to sincerely thank Boudewijn for his valuable contributions during his tenure; his people-oriented leadership has played an important role in strengthening the brand and setting a solid foundation for the future while increasing speed and growth in a challenging time in this market.”

Boudewijn originally joined Ahold Delhaize in 2001, holding multiple leadership roles across operations and commerce. After working for Unilever, Hema and Boost between 2008 and 2018, he returned as VP Commerce at Etos. Before becoming Brand President of Super Indo in 2023, he served as VP Operations at that brand.

Boudewijn commented: “It has been a true privilege to lead Super Indo and to work with such dedicated and passionate teams across Indonesia. I am proud of what we have accomplished together. We deepened our commitment to our customers and the communities we serve. As I step into my next chapter, I want to thank all colleagues and partners for their trust and collaboration. I am confident that under Stephane’s leadership, Super Indo will continue to grow, innovate, and thrive.”