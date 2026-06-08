IFT to Host Free Community Conversation on What the Latest Food Policy Debates Mean for the Future of Food

CHICAGO – The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific association committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system, will host an interactive community conversation on “What the Latest Food Policy Debates Mean for the Food System” on Wednesday, June 17, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT.

Free and open to the public, the Community Conversation is based on the recent House Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing, “Healthier America: Legislative Proposals on the Regulation and Oversight of Food,” which brought forward a slate of proposals touching everything from GRAS oversight and food chemical reassessment, front-of-pack and readability reforms, infant formula and baby food protections to food dyes and additives, supplement listing, and FDA capacity and coordination.

IFT Chief Science and Technology Officer, Brendan Niemira, PhD, and IFT VP of Science and Policy, Anna Rosales, RD, will not only break down the policy trajectory emerging from the hearing, but they will also engage attendees in thoughtful discussions around the real-world implications of these proposed regulatory changes and will dive into what the food science community can do to prepare.

Attendees will gain a clear summary of the key policy themes driving current congressional action on food oversight, a practical view of how GRAS reform and food chemical review could change the ingredient landscape, as well as why additives, dyes, and ultra-processed foods remain central in the science vs perception debate.

“As the conversation around food regulation gains momentum in Washington, it’s more important than ever for the food science community to understand what’s changing, what it means, and how to respond. This is an opportunity for food scientists and industry professionals to understand the policy trajectory, separate signal from noise, and begin preparing for the real-world implications ahead,” said Rosales, who shared some of her key takeaways from the hearing in this Brain Food Blog.

Register for the community conversation.

The advocacy conversations will continue at IFT FIRST Annual Event and Expo next month when IFT hosts scientific sessions featuring some of the top global food and policy experts.

Topics will include:

MAHA: One Year Later

Natural Colors in Focus: US Consumer Awareness and Regulatory Developments

Regulations on Ultra-Processed Foods: Exploring the Impact on the Global Food Industry

Navigating the Future of Natural Emulsifiers and Preservatives in Foods

What Regulatory Pathways and Innovations Are Needed to Accelerate Novel Technologies in Global Food Innovation?

IFT has also created a series of key resources and educational tools to help the food community better understand the health implications and scientific challenges associated with MAHA and policy changes and has created a series of public comments for various food governing bodies sharing the scientific perspective on key legislation.

To learn more, go to www.ift.org.

About Institute of Food Technologists

Since 1939, the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) has served as the voice of the global food science community. IFT advocates for science, technology, and research to address the world’s greatest food challenges, guiding our community of more than 200,000. IFT convenes professionals from around the world – from producers and product developers to innovators and researchers across food, nutrition, and public health – with a shared mission to help create a global food supply that is sustainable, safe, nutritious, and accessible to all. IFT provides its growing community spanning academia, industry, and government with the resources, connections, and opportunities necessary to stay ahead of a rapidly evolving food system as IFT helps feed the minds that feed the world. For more information, please visit ift.org.