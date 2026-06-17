Hobart Adds New Features to the NoChipMax System on Legacy+ 60-Quart Mixers

TROY, Ohio – Hobart, the premium commercial food equipment manufacturer known for designing and building some of the most reliable, must-have equipment, has added new features to the NoChipMax System found on its Legacy+ HL600 and HL662 60-quart maximum heavy-duty mixers. This system is designed to eliminate paint chipping on mixer components prone to high impact and wear.

As the newest features in the NoChipMax System, the two 60-quart mixers now come standard with covers to protect the machines’ yoke and feet — areas that otherwise commonly experience paint chipping or damage.

These new updates complement two other features in the NoChipMax System that Hobart introduced in 2023. These include a NoChip™ aluminum planetary with a heat-treated metallic burnished finish that is naturally corrosion and scratch resistant, along with a NoChip #12 taper attachment hub with a stainless-steel insert and die-cast cover. The latter feature is designed to prevent paint chipping when using a meat grinder or VS9 slicer attachment.

Existing owners of Legacy+ HL600 and HL662 mixers can purchase separate yoke and feet covers through Hobart Parts by visiting HobartParts.com or by calling 877-333-1863.

About Hobart

At Hobart, an ITW Food Equipment Group LLC brand, it is our mission to provide premium food preparation equipment that foodservice and food retail professionals can trust to work hard and deliver quality, consistent results day in and day out, empowering them to focus on what they love most – creating great food for great people. From one plate to one thousand, Hobart helps you satisfy every appetite. Whether you need to mix, chop, grind or peel, our legendary equipment is the perfect partner. Backed by our nationwide network of 1,500 factory-trained service technicians, we’re always nearby to install, maintain and service your equipment. Hobart is part of ITW Food Equipment Group LLC (a subsidiary of Illinois Tool Works Inc.) and is proud to be an ENERGYSTAR® Partner of the Year since 2008. Explore Hobart by visiting Hobartcorp, connecting with us on Facebook or by contacting your local Hobart representative at 888-4HOBART.