New Bloom Media Collaborates with Global Forum to Launch ‘The Business Side of Flowers’ in Ecuador

A business-focused floral forum connecting global markets, buyer insight, and industry strategy

Miami, FL — New Bloom Media, in strategic collaboration with GlobalForum, announces Floral Forum: “The Business Side of Flowers,” taking place on April 15, 2026, in Quito, Ecuador.

This marks the introduction of New Bloom Media’s The Bloom Show conversation format in Ecuador, bringing together industry perspectives through curated discussions focused on customer dynamics, collaboration, and business strategy.

A Forum Built Around the Business of Flowers

Designed for growers, exporters, sales teams, marketing departments, and company leaders, the forum is centered on one core idea:

To grow, you must understand your market, your customer, and how they buy.

The program brings together perspectives from Europe, the United States, and Ecuador, offering insight into market trends, customer behavior, and differences across sales channels.

Forum Sessions & Industry Speakers

Europe as a Market: Supply, Demand & Buyer Personas

Bill Schaffer from Schaffer Designs will share perspectives on European trends, product direction, and buyer expectations. Marco Groot of Hilverda De Boer will contribute remotely with insight into European trade dynamics, sourcing, and supply and demand.

The U.S. Market Today: Consumers, Florists & Mass Market

Joe Don Zetzsche of Rocking Bar Z Consulting will discuss supermarket buying behavior and consumer trends. Tim Huckabee of The Profitable Florist will focus on florist operations and sales performance. Additionally, Kate Penn of the Society of American Florists will share industry data and perspective on the florist landscape.

Ecuador in the Global Flower Trade: Opportunities & Challenges

Nicholas Chang of Rosaprima, Rodrigo Leiva of Esmeralda Farms, and Victor van Dijk of FGS Flowers will address market differences between Europe and the U.S., along with pricing, logistics, and opportunities for Ecuadorian producers.

From Market Insight to Marketing Strategy

Sahid Nahim, Founder of New Bloom Media and Host of The Bloom Show, will present a structured approach for turning market understanding into actionable strategy.

As the forum explores market trends, customer behavior, and regional differences, this session will introduce a practical framework designed to help businesses organize and apply that insight.

Attendees will be introduced to the 8 components of a Marketing Playbook, a tool designed to bring together market knowledge, customer insight, and business positioning into a cohesive guide that can be applied across sales, marketing, and decision-making.

A Collaborative Industry Effort

This initiative reflects an effort to bring structured, market-driven conversations into key production regions—connecting global buyer insight with local industry realities.

“Success today depends on understanding how customers think, buy, and make decisions,” said

Sahid Nahim. “This forum is about helping the industry move from guessing to understanding.”

In Collaboration with GlobalForum

GlobalForum is an Ecuador-based platform focused on organizing business and leadership forums that bring together industry leaders and decision-makers.

Sebastián Muñoz, the General Manager of GlobalForum, stated, “Working with New Bloom Media means having a strategic ally that understands how to communicate value and connect with key audiences effectively. In a sector as dynamic as floriculture, New Bloom Media brings the vision and experience needed to connect global trends with local audiences.”

Additional information regarding attendance, registration, and event details is available through GlobalForum.

About New Bloom Media

New Bloom Media is a B2B multimedia platform focused on connecting the floral industry through conversations, insight, and community-driven initiatives, helping companies better understand markets, customers, and opportunities for growth.