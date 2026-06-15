SEPC’s 2026 STEP-UPP Retail Class Completes Hands-On Summer Tour with Industry Leaders

MILLEN, GA – The Southeast Produce Council’s (SEPC) 2026 STEP-UPP Retail Class launched its highly anticipated annual summer tour last week, providing participants with intensive, hands-on experiences designed to bridge the gap between retail operations and field production.

STEP-UPP — the Southeast Training Education Program for Upcoming Produce Professionals — is SEPC’s premier flagship initiative. The program is specifically structured to cultivate the next generation of retail and foodservice leaders through strategic classroom education, leadership development, and immersive, in-the-field learning.

The multi-day educational tour kicked off on Wednesday, June 10th, in Miami, Florida, where the class explored a diverse range of packing facilities and active farming fields. These foundational, firsthand experiences were made possible through the generous hospitality of SEPC Level Sponsors Freshway Produce, Alpine Fresh, and Desbry/WP Produce.

On Thursday, the rigorous learning schedule continued across the region with exceptional facility tours and operational deep dives hosted by SEPC Level Sponsors Crystal Valley Foods, Pioneer Growers, and Southern Specialties.

The summer tour concluded on Friday with a final site visit hosted by SEPC Level Sponsor Del Monte Fresh Produce, wrapping up a high-value week of invaluable supply chain exposure, agricultural education, and peer-to-peer networking.

“One of the greatest strengths of the STEP-UPP program is its ability to connect future industry leaders with every part of the produce supply chain. During this tour, our class had the opportunity to step into the fields, packinghouses, and facilities where the hard work begins and gain a deeper appreciation for the people who make fresh produce possible. These experiences help retail professionals better understand the challenges, opportunities, and dedication required to bring fruits and vegetables from the farm to our customers’ tables. I am incredibly grateful to our host companies for opening their doors, sharing their knowledge, and investing in the future of our industry. The relationships built and lessons learned during this week will stay with these participants throughout their careers.”

~ Mike Roberts, SEPC Board Ambassador, STEP-UPP Retail Committee Co-Chair, Harps Food Stores

“One of the most valuable aspects of the STEP-UPP program is the depth of education it provides across the entire produce supply chain. This level of exposure equips participants with practical insights that go far beyond the tour. As they return to their respective companies, they will be better prepared to make informed merchandising, sourcing, and quality decisions, while also strengthening relationships with growers and suppliers. I’m grateful to the host companies for investing in this education—what was learned this week will have a lasting impact on how this group leads, collaborates, and elevates the produce business moving forward.”

~ Gary Baker, SEPC Vice Chairman & STEP-UPP Retail Committee Co-Chair, Merchants Distributors

The SEPC extends its sincere appreciation to these Future of Industry sponsors whose steadfast commitment makes the STEP-UPP program possible: Ark Foods, Bay Baby Produce, Blue River Legacy Farms, Bostock New Zealand, Crystal Valley Foods, Divine Flavor, Duda Farm Fresh Foods, JC Tropicals, LK Packaging, Miami Tropical Wholesaler, Nature Fresh Farms, Ray’s Heritage, Red Sun Farms, RPE, Shuman Farms, Southern Specialties, Southern Valley Fruit and Vegetable, and Suja Life.

The culmination of this year’s program will take place center stage at the Music City Center, where the official graduation ceremony for the STEP-UPP Retail Class of 2026 will be celebrated during Southern Innovations this September in Nashville, Tennessee.

For more information about the STEP-UPP program or to explore other SEPC educational initiatives, please visit the Education page of the SEPC website.

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) sprouted in 1999 when a shared vision for cultivating a nonprofit Southeastern-based produce organization was planted. From the first formal meeting of the SEPC where 100 agriculture, retail, and foodservice professionals gathered, we’ve flourished into a vibrant and innovative organization of over 6,500 industry professionals who reap the benefits of harvesting quality experiences guaranteed to increase the value of their membership. As with farmland, a well-cultivated industry can last for generations, and today, we continue to grow at a steady pace thanks to a broad range of backgrounds and expertise from people like you, creating a more bountiful tomorrow.

Learn the benefits of SEPC membership at www.seproducecouncil.com.