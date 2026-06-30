Wakefern Celebrates America 250 with Star-Spangled Products and Special Promotions



Wakefern Food Corp. Celebrates America 250 with Star-Spangled Products and Special Promotions

Keasbey, NJ – Wakefern Food Corp. supermarket banners ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Morton Williams have launched a Star-Spangled Own Brands initiative, introducing limited-edition patriotic packaging across a selection of Bowl & Basket™ products.

Featuring vibrant red, white and blue fireworks-themed designs inspired by this year’s nationwide celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the special-edition packaging appears on 30 top-selling favorites just in time for the summer season.

Now available in stores, the limited-edition packaging brings a celebratory look to everyday essentials and seasonal favorites. The patriotic designs can be found on a variety of Bowl & Basket products across grocery, dairy and frozen departments, adding a festive touch to summer gatherings, barbecues and holiday celebrations.

“Since Wakefern was founded in 1946, our cooperative has been built on the strength of independent, family-owned supermarket businesses with deep roots in the communities they serve,” said Wakefern Chief Sales Officer Darren Caudill. “As the nation celebrates its 250th birthday, this limited-edition Bowl & Basket™ packaging is a meaningful way to honor that proud American story and help our customers celebrate with family and friends all summer long.”

The lineup includes a wide assortment of customer favorites such as crispy toasted rice cereal, medium roast donut shop coffee K-Cups, original wavy potato chips, chocolate chip cookies, sugar cones, marshmallows, maraschino cherries, sweet honey BBQ sauce, ketchup, mustard, and hot dog and hamburger rolls. Shoppers can also enjoy festive treats like patriotic chocolate drizzle popcorn and red, white and blue chocolate-covered stars pretzels, along with refreshing staples including seltzer and spring water.

In the dairy and frozen aisles, patriotic packaging on Bowl & Basket products extends to items including ice cream sandwiches, vanilla ice cream bars, and a variety of ice cream tub flavors, including vanilla bean, cookies and cream, and mint chocolate chip. Additional products include whipped toppings, cheese slices and breakfast sandwiches.

In addition to the limited-edition Own Brands packaging, customers can also take advantage of celebratory reward offers on national brands at ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer and Fairway Market. Customers who purchase participating products from The Coca-Cola Company, The Hershey Company, Kimberly-Clark, Kraft Heinz and Mondelez International can earn one store gift card, with a limit of one per customer. Offers include a $75 gift card at ShopRite with a qualifying $250 purchase through July 4, a $75 gift card at The Fresh Grocer with a qualifying $250 purchase through July 2, and a $50 gift card at Fairway Market with a qualifying $150 purchase through July 2.

Together, the limited-edition Bowl & Basket packaging and celebratory reward promotions recognize America’s 250th birthday and provide customers with opportunities to participate in the celebration throughout the summer season. The special-edition products are available now at ShopRite stores and other Wakefern banner locations across the Northeast, while supplies last.

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative is made up of members who today independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market, Di Bruno Bros., and Morton Williams banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.