Asheville-Area Chef Taylor Montgomery Wins James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southeast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Asheville area’s nationally recognized food scene, known as “Foodtopia,” is celebrating another milestone as chef and farmer Taylor Montgomery of Montgomery Sky Farm won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southeast at the 2026 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards on June 15 in Chicago.

Taylor Montgomery is known for hyper-seasonal tasting menus that highlight Appalachian ingredients and preservation techniques, with much of the produce used in his meals grown on-site. Montgomery Sky Farm, located in nearby Leicester, is a regenerative farm and animal rescue that offers chef-curated culinary experiences.

The recognition comes amid a notable year for Montgomery Sky Farm. “The Soil Remembers,” a documentary about Taylor and Fran Montgomery’s work at the farm, was also nominated for a 2026 James Beard Media Award. The film highlights the farm’s commitment to regenerative agriculture, community building and resilience in Western North Carolina.

Rooted in Appalachian heritage, a deep culture of hospitality and the biodiversity of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Asheville area’s culinary traditions long predate national accolades, and have earned consistent recognition from the James Beard Foundation since 2010. With Montgomery’s victory, Asheville-area chefs and restaurants have now received 40 James Beard nominations and four national wins.

Earlier this year, Montgomery was named a semifinalist alongside fellow Asheville-area culinary leaders Meherwan Irani and Molly Irani of Chai Pani Restaurant Group in the Outstanding Restaurateur category and Matt Dawes of The Bull and Beggar in the Best Chef: Southeast category.

This award follows a landmark year for the region’s food scene. In 2025, 15 Asheville area restaurants were recommended in the inaugural MICHELIN Guide to the American South, more than any other North Carolina city. The area continues to draw national attention for its commitment to independent restaurants, acclaimed chefs and locally sourced ingredients with local features on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,” Ashleigh Shanti of Good Hot Fish appearing on “Tournament of Champions” and “Top Chef: Carolinas,” and Katie Button of Cúrate making it to the final five on “America’s Culinary Cup.”

For more information about Asheville’s culinary scene, visit ExploreAsheville.com.

The Asheville area’s culinary scene is known as “Foodtopia” because of its deeply interconnected ecosystem of growers, makers and chefs whose collaboration regularly brings the region’s food culture to new heights. Deeply rooted in Southern Appalachian foodways, yet continuously evolving and diversifying, Foodtopia is an ever-expanding movement that nourishes, surprises and inspires.