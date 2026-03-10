Best Choice Family of Brands Save-A-Label Program Contributes Over $106,000 to Local Communities in 2025

The long-standing program proves the power of the “little things,” turning UPC labels into significant community impact

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG), in partnership with its member retailers, is proud to announce that the Save-A-Label® program contributed a total of $106,508 to non-profit organizations and schools throughout 2025.

A staple of community giving since 1987, the Save-A-Label program continues to empower local organizations by turning everyday grocery purchases into meaningful financial support. In 2025, the program supported 997 unique organizations across a 17-state footprint.

“The success of the Save-A-Label program is a testament to the dedication of our member retailers and the loyalty of their customers,” said Emily Detwiler, Vice President of AWG Brands. “By simply saving labels from the Best Choice Family of Brands grocery products, shoppers are making a direct, positive impact. They’re raising money for their schools, churches, and civic groups, while also supporting their local independent grocers that all serve together as the backbones of their communities.

The 2025 donation totals represent volunteer hours spent clipping and collecting UPCs from brands including Best Choice®, Clearly by Best Choice™, Pure Wonder by Best Choice™, Hello World by Best Choice™, and Best Choice® Superior Selections®. The funds were distributed to organizations in the following 17 states: AL, AR, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MN, MO, MS, NE, OH, OK, SD, TN, and WI.

Participating groups use Save-A-Label funds for a wide variety of needs, ranging from new school equipment and youth sports jerseys to food pantry supplies and community outreach programs. To qualify, an organization simply needs 501(c)(3) status, a community-driven mission and to register for the program.

“Every label represents a commitment to the local community,” added Detwiler. “As we look toward 2026, we are excited to continue this partnership between our independent grocers and the shoppers who help these local non-profits thrive.”

For more information on how to participate or to find a local participating retailer, visit www.save–a–label.com.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving 1,100 member companies and 3,500 locations throughout 33 states from 9 wholesale division support centers. Consolidated sales for AWG in 2024 were $12.1 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies that provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, and pharmaceutical products. For more information, visit AWGinc.com.