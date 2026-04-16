Mission Produce: Why Avocados are Still Winning the Cart

Scroll through social media lately and you’ve probably seen it: “2026 is the new 2016.” A throwback mindset with a modern twist—simpler times, feel-good food, and everyday indulgences that don’t break the bank.

Back in 2016, avocados were at the center of that moment, a symbol of feel-good eating that balanced taste, nutrition, and a little everyday indulgence. Fast forward to today and avocados have evolved from a cultural trend into a category powerhouse.

A decade ago, avocados were still considered a “sometimes” purchase for many households. Fast forward to today, and they’ve become a weekly staple across retail, foodservice, and beyond.

To learn more, please visit Mission Produce.