Index Fresh Brings New Organic Avocado Innovations

Sustainable packaging and single‑serve organics spotlight at Booth #909

Index Fresh is set to spotlight a trio of on trend organic avocado offerings as it returns to the Organic Produce Summit (OPS) in Monterey, California, this July. Buyers are invited to visit Index Fresh at Booth #909 to experience the company’s latest innovations in organic convenience and sustainable packaging.

“OPS is where the organic community comes together to talk about what’s next for the category, and this year we’re excited to showcase solutions for shoppers looking for organic, convenient, and more sustainable products,” said Susie Rea of Index Fresh. “From our refreshed AvoTerra organic line to new formats designed for single-serve occasions, we’re focused on helping retailers grow basket size and loyalty in the avocado set.” At this year’s show, Index Fresh will feature:

AvoTerra Organic Bag, featuring refreshed branding and packaging introduced in 2025 as part of a broader AvoTerra brand update.

AvoTerra Organic Cellulose Bag, launched in March 2026, which combines certified organic avocados with home compostable cellulose netting and recyclable paper film printed with waterbased inks.

Avoettes Organic Mini Avocados, a new single-serve organic item introduced in January 2026 that offers “little avocados, big flavor” in a perfectly personal size.

Index Fresh’s AvoTerra Organic Cellulose Bag is designed for shoppers who want both premium fruit and packaging they can feel good about. The bag uses a home compostable cellulose net paired with FSC certified, recyclable paper film, and is printed with water-based inks to reduce environmental impact. Consumers can simply separate the net from the paper, composting the net and recycling the paper to dispose of the package responsibly.

“Retailers are increasingly asking for packaging that aligns with evolving state and retailer sustainability goals, and our organic cellulose bag gives them a ready solution,” Rea continued. “It delivers the quality and consistency they expect from AvoTerra, with a package that clearly communicates an elevated sustainability story at shelf.”

Avoettes Organic Mini Avocados right size the avocado for single-serve occasions, delivering creamy texture and satisfying flavor in a smaller, personal size ideal for quick breakfasts, salads, bowls, sandwiches, wraps, and snacking moments. The line pairs eye-catching bag graphics and a clear “single-serving” callout with pack sizes that fit seamlessly into existing avocado sets and expand usage occasions.

OPS attendees can learn more about Index Fresh’s full suite of organic avocado programs, including customized pack configurations and promotional support tailored to retail partners’ needs. Visit Index Fresh’s Booth #909 at the Organic Produce Summit to see the new organic bag lines up close and discuss program opportunities for the coming year.

About Index Fresh

Index Fresh is a global marketer of avocados, sourcing from all major global growing regions, including California, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Through its dedication to outstanding quality, consistency, and service, Index Fresh continues to be a leader in the industry as it has been for over 100 years. Headquartered in California, the company has facilities strategically located in Texas, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, Colorado, Illinois and Georgia. For more information, visit www.indexfresh.com