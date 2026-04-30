Bright Bounty Launches Summer Organic Melon Program Built for Retail Performance

Chelsea, MA — Bright Bounty announces the start of its organic melon program, featuring mini seedless watermelons, cantaloupes, and honeydews sourced through its trusted grower network in Mexico, California, and North Carolina. As part of Bright Bounty’s organic fruit program, the melon category is designed to deliver consistent quality, reliable supply, and strong retail performance throughout the season.

“Organic melons are a high-impact summer category,” says Nelly Czajkowski of Bright Bounty. “Through our direct relationships with growers and our integrated supply approach, we’re able to deliver the consistency and quality retailers need to drive sales and build shopper confidence—especially as younger consumers increasingly expect organic options at retail.”

Strong Supply, Seamless Transitions, and Promotional Opportunities

California’s Central Valley is expected to deliver excellent volume this season, creating consistent opportunities for ad promotions and feature activity throughout the summer. Bright Bounty’s multi-region sourcing strategy ensures a seamless transition from imports to domestic production, maintaining continuity of supply, stable quality, and the ability to support regular promotional cadence across the full season.

The program runs May through early November, with East Coast mini seedless watermelons available from late June through early August. Expanded sourcing from North Carolina further strengthens regional supply, shortens transit times, and supports local growing partners.

Built to Reduce Shrink and Improve Margins

Bright Bounty’s just-in-time inventory model aligns deliveries with store-level demand—reducing backroom storage, limiting product aging, and ensuring melons arrive at peak condition. Faster turns translate to lower shrink, improved freshness, and stronger margins for retailers. This model is supported by disciplined cold chain management from field to shelf, preserving product integrity and delivering a consistently high-quality eating experience that drives repeat purchases.

Category Driver with Strong Consumer Appeal

Organic melons continue to perform as a seasonal traffic driver, combining value, versatility, and health appeal. Watermelon offers lycopene, cantaloupe delivers high levels of vitamins A and C, and honeydew provides a balanced mix of nutrients. With younger generations leading organic purchasing trends and prioritizing transparency, health, and sustainability, maintaining a strong organic assortment is increasingly essential to meeting shopper expectations and driving long-term category growth.

About Bright Bounty

Bright Bounty is a DiSilva Fruit brand delivering premium organic fruit through a diverse, trusted grower network and direct import programs. With a focus on year-round availability, consistent quality, and customizable packed-to-order solutions, Bright Bounty helps retailers drive turns, reduce shrink, and deliver a better eating experience to consumers. Daily deliveries and just-in-time inventory management ensure peak freshness across every shipment.