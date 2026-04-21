Cleveland Kitchen’s Korean Coleslaw is Bringing K-Beauty’s Skin Secret to the Grocery Aisle

The ‘skin-from-within’ wellness movement has a new home in the refrigerated produce aisle

CLEVELAND — Move over, mayo. Cleveland Kitchen, America’s #1 fresh-fermented foods brand, is rewriting what coleslaw can be. The brand launches Korean Coleslaw nationwide at Walmart and H-E-B, a vinegar-based, Korean-inspired take on the backyard classic that pairs bold, craveable flavor with a probiotic strain clinically studied for both gut health and skin benefits.

This isn’t functional food as an afterthought. Korean Coleslaw is crafted with Lactobacillus plantarum CJLP55, a live culture derived from gochugaru chili peppers and studied for its potential to support healthy, glowing skin from within. It’s the “skin-from-within” wellness trend that has taken the beauty world by storm, now landing in the refrigerated produce aisle at everyday price points.

“Korean culture has already transformed beauty and wellness,” said Drew Anderson, Co-Founder and CEO of Cleveland Kitchen. “We saw the same opportunity in food, bringing together bold, globally inspired flavor and real functional benefits that make it easy for people to eat well and feel good from the inside out.”

Made with fresh vegetables and Cleveland Kitchen’s proprietary light fermentation process, Korean Coleslaw delivers crisp texture, vibrant flavor, and ready-to-eat convenience that’s versatile enough to elevate any meal, any night of the week.

Korean Coleslaw is part of a broader Cleveland Kitchen push to redefine an overlooked category. The brand’s Classic Coleslaw, a mayo-free, vinegar-based alternative, has simultaneously expanded to Walmart, H-E-B, and other retailers. Together, the two products signal a category shift from heavy deli sides to fresh, functional everyday staples.

Korean Coleslaw is available now at Walmart and H-E-B nationwide, with distribution expanding throughout 2026.

About Cleveland Kitchen

Cleveland Kitchen is on a mission to elevate everyday meals with fresh, flavorful, and gut-healthy fermented foods that empower people to feel good from the inside out. Founded by three brothers with roots in Cleveland’s local food scene, the brand leads the fresh-fermented category with chef-crafted krauts, kimchi, pickles, and pickled vegetables, available nationwide in the refrigerated produce aisle. Learn more at www.clevelandkitchen.com

