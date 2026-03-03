Avocados From Mexico and Chef Pati Jinich Empower Hispanic Communities to Take Charge of Their Health With Diabetes-Friendly Recipes That Don’t Sacrifice Flavor

The brand continues its collaboration with the American Diabetes Association to tackle a critical Hispanic health issue with authentic menu upgrades, encouraging families to get screened and get cooking.

DALLAS — What if your path to better health was paved with the ingredients you already love? Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., is reaffirming its ongoing commitment to improving Hispanic health by continuing its collaboration with the American Diabetes Association® (ADA), showing how Hispanic health has never tasted so good.

With Hispanic adults 66% more likely to have diagnosed diabetes than non-Hispanic White adults1, Avocados From Mexico is committed to providing culturally relevant, empowering resources for the community. That’s why the brand’s Culinary Ambassador, Chef Pati Jinich, is showcasing the vibrant intersection of nutritious food and rich family traditions with a special collection of recipes. Think: that classic avocado flavor enhancing some of the most delicious, diabetes-friendly dishes you’ve always loved.

This cause is deeply personal to Jinich, who helped her mother navigate her diabetes diagnosis later in life, after seeing similar challenges faced by her aunt who lived with diabetes. She also recognizes the disproportionate impact on Latino communities and is committed to empowering families with culturally relevant education and confidence that avocados can be part of the solution. These recipes are meant to honor heritage and health — all on the same delicious plate, of course.

“I grew up in a Mexican household where food was our love language — but there was also stigma and very little guidance around diabetes,” shared Jinich. “When my aunt, and later my mom, were diagnosed, it took time to understand what healthy eating could look like for them. That’s why this partnership means so much to me. Our culture and our food are not the problem — they’re part of the solution. These recipes show how traditional ingredients like avocados can deliver both flavor and wellness, while giving families the resources mine didn’t have. That’s incredibly meaningful.”

Healthy eating shouldn’t mean sacrificing the flavors your family loves. With three mouthwatering recipes perfect for your next family dinner, Avocados From Mexico and the ADA are making it easier than ever to enjoy the foods you love while supercharging your journey to better health. Created to help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes in the Hispanic community, these dishes are powered by the good fats and zero-sugar goodness of Avocados From Mexico. The mouthwatering recipes include:

Lime Rubbed Chicken Avocado Tacos with Corn Guacamole

Avocado and Radish Salad

Avocado Egg Scramble with Greens, Chiles, Scallions and Tomato

“The soul of Hispanic culture is found in its food,” shared Alvaro Luque, CEO of Avocados From Mexico. “Through our work with both Jinich and the American Diabetes Association, Avocados From Mexico is redefining what healthy eating looks like by elevating the flavors our community has loved for generations. We’re proud to stand in the fight for Hispanic health, while ensuring you never have to choose between the foods you enjoy and the health you deserve.”

To get these diabetes-friendly recipes, which each meet the nutritional guidelines of the ADA, visit avocadosfrommexico.com/health. The beloved chef will also be sharing a video making her famous Lime Rubbed Chicken Avocado Tacos across social media and encouraging followers to take the ADA’s 60-second Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test at avocadosfrommexico.com/health.

“The foundation of your health can be built in the kitchen,” said Sheila Varshney, a registered dietitian and the ADA’s Associate Director of Nutrition and Wellness. “The journey to managing or preventing diabetes is made up of the meals we eat every day. That’s why having go-to, culturally relevant recipes is so important. They’re designed to make healthy choices feel effortless and fun.”

Together, Avocados From Mexico, the ADA, and Jinich are changing the conversation around Hispanic health, showing a powerful demonstration that the heart of Hispanic culture — its food — is also the key to a healthier future.

For more, be sure to visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/health, and follow Avocados From Mexico on Facebook (facebook.com/avocadosfrommexico), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico) or X (@AvosFromMexico).

Sources:

1 https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/php/data-research/