Nichols Farms In Shell Roasted Garlic Pistachios Selected as Snack Awards Winners

Hanford, CA – Nichols Farms announced that their In Shell Roasted Garlic Pistachios were named winners in Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Snack Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/snacks2026.

This marks the second consecutive year the family’s pistachios have been recognized by Good Housekeeping, with their No Shell Organic Hot Honey and No Shell Organic Rosemary Garlic pistachios named winners in Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Snack Awards.

The continued recognition reflects the growing demand within the snacking industry for foods that support consumers’ health with increasing focus on protein and fiber content. Pistachios align with this demand perfectly, offering consumers a satiating high-protein, high fiber snack option with low sugar and healthy fats that can aid in digestion and help stabilize blood sugar levels. Each serving of pistachios contains 6 grams of complete plant-based protein and 3 grams of fiber.

In addition, Nichols Farms In Shell Roasted Garlic Pistachio flavor emulates the broader global flavor trend toward sweeter, caramelized garlic flavorings. Nichols Farms dry roasts their pistachios in small batches without oil, to produce premium, artisan flavorings free from additives and artificial flavors.

“Being recognized by Good Housekeeping for the second consecutive year is especially meaningful for our family and our team,” says Jeff Nichols, vice president of supply chain and grower relations at Nichols Farms. “It reflects the care we put into every batch and the continued momentum behind pistachios as consumers look for snacks that deliver both nutrition and bold flavor.”

As a fourth-generation family farm, Nichols Farms is deeply committed to sustainable and transparent practices. They utilize recycled water for irrigation and repurpose pistachio hulls for compost, ensuring the continued growth of quality pistachios for generations to come. This dedication to environmentally conscious farming is reflected in the exceptional quality and flavor of all their products.

To find the best snacks on the market, the Good Housekeeping Institute’s registered dietitians and culinary experts rigorously analyzed the ingredient lists, nutrition facts labels, packaging claims and flavor profiles of hundreds of submissions. Next, more than 2,000 taste testers tried the snacks to help determine which ones came out on top in the real world. Winners were selected based on innovations in the food space that taste great and meet nutritional criteria, such as caps on per-serving calories, sugar and sodium.

About Nichols Farms

Since 1961, Nichols Farms has tilled the fertile soil of the San Joaquin Valley in California to supply the highest quality almonds and pistachios to families across the nation. The Nichols are caretakers of the land and committed to sustainable agriculture- integrating water recycling, composting, and other resourceful practices into their farming- while generating onsite solar energy to power their operations. The farm’s organic pistachios have emerged as their singular product with a complete line of dry-roasted flavored varieties, including hot honey, habanero lime, maple butter, and rosemary garlic. Today, four generations of the Nichols Family work together to grow, process, package, and market pistachios to retailers across the nation.