GrubMarket Acquires Produce Distributor Schoenmann Produce

SAN FRANCISCO — GrubMarket, the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally, announced it has completed the acquisition of Houston, TX-based Schoenmann Produce, a major produce distributor that has proudly served customers across the foodservice, retail, wholesale, healthcare, education, and maritime industries throughout the Gulf Coast region for more than 100 years.

Founded in 1910 with a mission to connect local farmers with Houston’s expanding culinary scene, Schoenmann Produce has grown into a highly regarded regional distributor serving customers across Texas and Louisiana. Since 1973, the company has been owned and led by Cary Hoffman, who, together with current President Mark Steakley, has driven the company’s growth and cemented its strong reputation and enduring industry relationships.

Today, Schoenmann Produce offers a wide range of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced from around the world, including both staple and specialty categories such as potatoes, tomatoes, bananas, avocados, berries, mushrooms, and citrus. The company also emphasizes Texas-grown products as an important part of its portfolio, reinforcing its support for local agriculture while serving the broader Gulf Coast region.

Schoenmann Produce’s operations are supported by a state-of-the-art Houston facility located on 34.5 acres near Houston’s Hobby Airport. The 90,000 square foot facility features 75,000 square feet of cold storage capacity; a fully refrigerated dock; dedicated ripening rooms for bananas, avocados, and tomatoes; and a refrigerated fleet of trucks ready to serve customers across the region. With a strong commitment to operational excellence, the facility and team earned a Primus score of 100, reflecting Schoenmann’s meticulous approach to food safety, traceability, and quality assurance. The company also maintains a strong quality control program supported by third-party inspections.

Mark Steakley, President of Schoenmann Produce, said: “Joining GrubMarket reflects an important moment in the continued evolution of Schoenmann Produce. For more than a century, our company has consistently operated on the principles of quality, service, and integrity, and we are proud of the deep trust we have earned from our customers and partners over the years. With GrubMarket, we can build a future that aligns with these shared core values, while leveraging an innovative-driven approach to long-term growth. We are incredibly optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket, added: “Schoenmann Produce has built an impressive business with real staying power in one of the country’s most important regional produce markets. Their longstanding customer relationships, broad product capabilities, and well-developed infrastructure extending from their Houston headquarters make them a strong strategic fit for GrubMarket, as we continue to strengthen our presence in key U.S. produce markets, including Texas and the Gulf Coast region.”

As part of GrubMarket’s portfolio, Schoenmann Produce will have access to GrubMarket’s proprietary, AI-powered software solutions, including WholesaleWare, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) ERP platform that provides food industry wholesalers, distributors, and shippers with seamless financial management, powerful sales support, precise inventory management, lot traceability, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics; GrubAssist AI, GrubMarket’s groundbreaking suite of agentic enterprise AI assistants that empower food supply chain businesses with deep insights, intelligent analysis, and automated order processing; Orders IO, GrubMarket’s custom-branded, mobile and online ordering eCommerce solution; and GrubPay, the company’s digital payments platform specifically designed for the needs of the food supply chain industry.

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket is the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally. As the enterprise AI solutions provider for the American food supply chain, a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space, and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket has been named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list for three consecutive years. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. states and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.