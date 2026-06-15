The Little Potato Company Brings America’s Favorite Flavor to the Produce Aisle

New Kit Makes Weeknight Dinners Easier and Tastier for Busy Families

Edmonton, Canada – The Little Potato Company, the number one Little Potato company in North America, is adding a new staple to its beloved Microwave Ready Kit lineup: A Little Homestyle Ranch. Available at major retailers, the new kit pairs the brand’s signature Little Potatoes with the crowd-pleasing and versatile flavor of ranch.

“Ranch is the number one dressing flavor in the country, and potatoes are the number one side dish – it’s the perfect pairing,” said Angela Santiago, CEO and co-founder of The Little Potato Company. “Our new kit makes it easy to get a family-friendly dish in five minutes, leaving more time to enjoy the little moments together.”

Ranch: The Flavor Families Keep Coming Back To

With rare cross-generational appeal, ranch is widely popular among U.S. consumers: ranch dressing sales topped $1.3 billion in 2024[i], growing at more than twice the rate of the broader salad dressing category. Nearly 70% of consumers say they like or love ranch[ii], and 40% call it their favorite dressing outright[iii].

Ready in Five Minutes, No Fuss Required

Like every kit in The Little Potato Company’s Microwave Ready lineup, A Little Homestyle Ranch is made for ease. Each tray comes with one pound of pre-washed, perfectly sized Little Potatoes and a classic ranch seasoning pack for a comforting, family-friendly flavor in a steamable tray. Microwave for five minutes, toss with the seasoning, and dinner’s ready – no peeling, cutting, or cleanup required. With universal appeal for both parents and kids, ranch complements a range of flavors and textures in everyday meals.

Where to Find It

A Little Homestyle Ranch Microwave Ready Kits will be available in the produce department at major retailers across the U.S. and Canada beginning June 15, with an SRP of $3.99 per tray.

For more information, store locations, and recipe inspiration, visit www.littlepotatoes.com.

About The Little Potato Company

The Little Potato Company passionately focuses only on Little Potatoes. For 30 years, the entrepreneurial company has been the leader in the breeding, growing, and marketing of proprietary Little Potatoes. A delicious, fresh whole food grown on family farms, the company’s proprietary colorful Little Potatoes are available in produce sections across the U.S. and Canada. These popular Little Potatoes are consistently sized for quickest and most even cooking experience, are pre-washed with no peeling required and can be cooked in 5 minutes. Co-founded by CEO Angela Santiago, the family-owned company is dedicated to product innovation and bringing excitement to the potato category and bringing little moments of happiness to busy families. For recipe ideas and inspiration, visit LittlePotatoes.com or on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Pinterest @LittlePotatoCo.

i Ranch dressing sales data per Nielsen IRI, widely reported across trade and consumer media, 2024.

ii Datassential’s Condiments, Sauces, and Dressings Keynote (December 2018)

iii 2017 study by the Association for Dressings and Sauces

