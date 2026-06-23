Mauna Loa Macadamia Nuts Introduces New Sea Salt Macadamia Nut Multipack

The new Multipack is available exclusively at Albertsons with additional availability planned for this year as the brand continues an era of innovation and growth

HONOLULU — Mauna Loa Macadamia Nuts, the fastest-growing brand in the snack nut category and the leading macadamia nut brand, is making everyday snacking easier and more delicious with the launch of its new Sea Salt Macadamia Nut Multipack, now available at Albertsons. Every Multipack includes five, on-the-go snack packs delivering the crave-worthy and buttery crunch of macadamias with a light touch of sea salt. Each 1-ounce serving is perfectly portioned for busy days, packed lunchboxes, family snacking moments and everything in between.

With 51% of consumers snacking two to four or more times per day,1 demand continues to rise for convenient and satisfying options that fit seamlessly into modern routines. The new Multipack meets that moment by bringing together portability with the premium quality Mauna Loa Macadamia Nuts is known for.

“Today’s consumers are looking for snacks that fit seamlessly into their lives while still delivering something special,” said Theresa Tuxhorn, vice president of global marketing at Mauna Loa. “With the new Sea Salt Macadamia Nut Multipack, we’re making it easier than ever to enjoy our signature buttery crunch anytime, anywhere, bringing a taste of paradise to everyday moments.”

Like Mauna Loa’s original Sea Salt flavor, the new Multipack offers snackers an option that is Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher and Gluten-Free to deliver macadamia-powered paradise by the handful. Naturally plant-based and nutrient-dense, macadamias are also packed with monounsaturated fats, making them a go-to nut for consumers seeking a satiating snack.

The new Sea Salt Snack Macadamia Nut Multipack is now at Albertsons banner stores nationwide, with additional retail availability coming soon. The brand will support this launch with a robust marketing campaign, including social media activations and influencer partnerships to inspire snackers to bring paradise on the go.

This launch builds on the brand’s recent momentum following the debut of the new Dill Pickle Dry Roasted Macadamias in 2025, and marks the next chapter in the brand’s innovation pipeline. With additional flavor launches and expanded distribution planned for later in 2026, Mauna Loa continues to fuel category growth through bold innovation while staying rooted in its island heritage.

Learn more about Multipacks and stay up to date by following @maunaloamacnut on Instagram and @maunaloamacadamianuts on Facebook or visiting MaunaLoa.com.

About Mauna Loa Macadamia Nuts

For more than 50 years, Mauna Loa Macadamia Nuts has been serving up macadamia-powered paradise by the handful to consumers across the U.S., Canada and beyond. Founded in Kea’au on Hawai’i Island and now headquartered in Honolulu, Mauna Loa is the nation’s leading macadamia nut brand. Mauna Loa is the fastest-growing brand in the snack nut category, driven by crave-worthy flavors that fuel consumers’ everyday adventures. Naturally plant-based, gluten-free and keto-friendly, Mauna Loa’s macadamias are nutrient-dense powerhouses that bring both flavor and function to snack time. No matter where you live, you can bring paradise to your day with Mauna Loa available at grocery stores like Albertsons, Walmart and Target. For more information visit maunaloa.com and connect with Mauna Loa on Instagram, Facebook and X.

1 Numerator, Snack Nuts Subcategory, Mauna Loa Macadamia Shopper vs. Heavy Premium Nut Buyer, L52 Weeks ending 05/11/2025









