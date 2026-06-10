Verde Farms Deepens Albertsons Partnership with Major Expansion

Shoppers in eight new states now have greater access to Verde Farms’ organic, 100% grass-fed beef offerings

Burlington, MA – Verde Farms, a pioneer in the better-for-you beef industry and the No. 1 organic beef brand nationwide, announced the continued expansion of its partnership with Albertsons Companies, Inc. through new placements in the retailer’s Southern and Mountain West divisions. Verde will now bring its various organic beef products to hundreds of additional stores across Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

“We’re thrilled to continue expanding our partnership with Albertsons and bring Verde Farms to even more shoppers ahead of grilling season,” said CEO of Verde Farms Brad Johnson. “Whether consumers are picking up burgers for a backyard barbecue or steaks for a summer dinner, they can feel confident knowing they’re choosing beef that’s organic, free from antibiotics and added hormones, packed with nutrient density and exceptional flavor.”

The Albertsons Southern Division, which operates over 150 stores under the banners of Tom Thumb, Randalls and Albertsons, will carry 93/7 and 80/20 ground beef products in all locations.

Albertsons’ Mountain West divisions significantly expanded Verde’s presence with the addition of ribeye steaks across all Mountain West North (Intermountain) stores, as well as new placements of 93/7 and 80/20 ground beef, ribeye and strip steaks throughout the Mountain West South (Denver) Division. The expansion brings Verde Farms’ total Albertsons Companies footprint to over 680 stores throughout 21 states, in five divisions.

For more information on Verde Farms, please visit verdefarms.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

About Verde Farms

For more than two decades, Verde Farms has been on a mission to bring consumers responsibly raised beef that is always organic and always delicious, challenging the broken food system created by the corporate beef industry. Verde sets the standard for pure, high-quality beef—raised the right way, the way it used to be and always should have been. Verde is the only beef brand that consistently delivers on every major attribute today’s conscious consumers demand from their beef: organic, 100% grass-fed and finished, humanely raised, verified regenerative, free from antibiotics and added hormones, non-GMO and pasture-raised. Recent third-party nutrient density testing confirmed Verde’s organic beef delivers higher levels of key nutrients compared to leading non-organic grass-fed beef products, while Verde products earned the prestigious Master Chefs’ Seal of Excellence for superior flavor and culinary performance. The brand’s leadership and innovation have been recognized through key industry honors, including the Redzone Productivity Team of the Year Award 2025 and Mindful Award 2025 achievement, reinforcing Verde’s standing as a trusted, values-driven leader in better-for-you beef. For more information, please visit verdefarms.com.

