Side Delights Helps Retailers Capitalize on Growing High-Fiber Food Trend

Newport Beach, CA — As consumers increasingly seek foods that support digestive wellness and overall health, Fresh Solutions Network is helping retailers capitalize on one of 2026’s fastest-growing nutrition trends with its family of Side Delights® value-added potato products.



Driven in part by the social media phenomenon known as Fiber-Maxxing, shoppers are actively seeking foods naturally rich in dietary fiber.

EatingWell reports a 9,500% increase in page views on fiber-related articles over the past year, underscoring growing consumer interest in fiber’s role in gut health, heart health, and satiety.



For retailers, the trend creates an opportunity to merchandise convenient, better-for-you meal solutions that encourage larger baskets and repeat purchases.



Side Delights® Steamables, Grillables, and Bakeables feature skin-on potatoes, delivering the fiber consumers want with the convenience they expect. According to the Mayo Clinic, a medium potato with the skin contains approximately four grams of fiber—twice the fiber found in a slice of bread or a cup of cauliflower—making potatoes one of only eight vegetables included on its chart of high-fiber foods.



“Consumers are looking for fresh, convenient foods that naturally deliver more fiber,” said Kathleen Triou, President & CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “Side Delights® products make it easy for retailers to meet that demand with quick, flavorful meal solutions that fit today’s busy lifestyles while adding value to the potato category.”



Designed for summer eating, Steamables and Bakeables cook in minutes in the microwave, while Grillables prepare alongside burgers, chicken, seafood, or steak on the grill. Retailers can further inspire meal occasions by merchandising potatoes with complementary ingredients such as salsa, shredded cheese, yogurt, fresh herbs, and seasonal vegetables.



Beyond fresh fiber, potatoes offer another nutritional advantage. Cooking and cooling potatoes creates resistant starch, which functions similarly to soluble fiber by supporting beneficial gut bacteria—giving shoppers another reason to enjoy leftovers and potato salads throughout the summer.



Available nationwide, Side Delights® Bakeables, Grillables, and Steamables are supported by eye-catching packaging, consumer marketing, merchandising tools, recipes, and promotional programs designed to drive shopper trial, repeat purchases, and category growth.



Fresh Solutions Network is the potato category’s leading incubator of consumer-driven innovation, transforming emerging food trends into retail-ready solutions that help retailers grow the category. Through its family of multi-generational farm partners, FSN delivers the convenience, quality, and innovation today’s shoppers demand while helping produce departments differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive marketplace.



For more information about Side Delights® products and Fresh Solutions Network’s family of farms, visit SideDelights.com and FreshSolutionsNet.com.